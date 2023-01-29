Name: Ethan Kasper
School: Bishop McCort Catholic
Age: 18
Grade: 12
Sports: Basketball, baseball and golf
Parents: Jason Kasper, of Windber, and Jancy Kasper, of Westmont
Athletic achievements: In basketball, three-year letterman; in baseball, three-year letterman and member of 2022 District 6 Class 1A championship team.
Coach’s quote: “Ethan has committed to developing his skills and works extremely hard outside of practice. He is a very well-rounded player and will do whatever it takes to win.” – Bishop McCort Catholic baseball and boys basketball coach Chris Pfeil
Favorite subject: English
Favorite movie: “Coach Carter”
Favorite video game: “Madden NFL 23”
Favorite food: Chicken Alfredo
Favorite teacher (subject taught): Mr. Hornick, Academic Enrichment
Favorite app on your phone: Snapchat
If you were an animal, what animal would you be and why?: A lion. They aren’t up for a long time, but when they are, they are really productive.
Favorite athletic team: Phoenix Suns
Athlete most admired: Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker
Most influential person on my athletic career: My parents. They have always supported me.
Most impressive athlete you have competed against: Bishop Guilfoyle Catholic senior Patrick Haigh
Proudest athletic achievement: Winning the 2022 District 6 Class 1A baseball title.
How I got my start: Watching my brother Logan play sports.
Future goal: Become financially free.
– Jake Oswalt
