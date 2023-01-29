Name: Ethan Kasper

School: Bishop McCort Catholic

Age: 18

Grade: 12

Sports: Basketball, baseball and golf

Parents: Jason Kasper, of Windber, and Jancy Kasper, of Westmont

Athletic achievements: In basketball, three-year letterman; in baseball, three-year letterman and member of 2022 District 6 Class 1A championship team.

Coach’s quote: “Ethan has committed to developing his skills and works extremely hard outside of practice. He is a very well-rounded player and will do whatever it takes to win.” – Bishop McCort Catholic baseball and boys basketball coach Chris Pfeil

Favorite subject: English

Favorite movie: “Coach Carter”

Favorite video game: “Madden NFL 23”

Favorite food: Chicken Alfredo

Favorite teacher (subject taught): Mr. Hornick, Academic Enrichment

Favorite app on your phone: Snapchat

If you were an animal, what animal would you be and why?: A lion. They aren’t up for a long time, but when they are, they are really productive.

Favorite athletic team: Phoenix Suns

Athlete most admired: Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker

Most influential person on my athletic career: My parents. They have always supported me.

Most impressive athlete you have competed against: Bishop Guilfoyle Catholic senior Patrick Haigh

Proudest athletic achievement: Winning the 2022 District 6 Class 1A baseball title.

How I got my start: Watching my brother Logan play sports.

Future goal: Become financially free.

Jake Oswalt

Jake Oswalt is a copy editor for The Tribune-Democrat. Follow him on Twitter @TheWizOfOz11

