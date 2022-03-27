Name: Ethan Hemminger
School: Somerset
Age: 17
Grade: 12
Sports: Baseball, football and wrestling
Parents: John and Janie Hemminger, of Somerset
Athletic achievements: In football, two-time all-Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference and 2021 all-Somerset County selection; in wrestling, two-time District 5 Class 2A champion and all-Somerset County selection.
Coaches' quotes: Ethan is a hard-worker and a leader. All the young athletes look up to him. This year, I pulled him aside at the beginning of the year and said, 'Hey, we're starting a new mindset here at the school. I need you to buy into it and get the team to buy into it.' He came up to the plate and he knocked a home run by really pushing his teammates. He led as a captain. He finished out the year at 25-9 with a 73-40 overall record for his varsity career. With his help throughout the year, he really pushed a freshman like Rowan Holmes. He got him wrestling in the room day in and day out with him and got Rowan off to Hershey as a freshman." – Somerset wrestling coach Nate Phillips
"Ethan is the type of kid every coach dreams of having. Hard-working, dedicated and a team-first attitude are three attributes that come to my mind first. Being a first-year coach, I am fortunate to have a high character young man like Ethan being one of our captains. We expect Ethan to be a huge contributor to our program this year at the top of our lineup and a staple in center field."– Somerset baseball coach Jimmy Mayer
Favorite subject: Physical Education
Favorite movie: "The Longest Yard"
Favorite book or video game: "NASCAR Heat 5"
Favorite food: Steak
Favorite teach (and what they teach): Mr. Kelby Hay
Favorite song: "Can't Stop" by Red Hot Chili Peppers
Outside interests: Fishing, hunting and snowboarding
If you were an animal, what animal would you be and why?: A cheetah because they are fast and good at hunting.
Favorite athletic team: Pittsburgh Penguins
Athlete most admired: Former Penn State wrestler Bo Nickal
Most influential person on my athletic career: My dad, John
Most impressive athlete that you have competed against: Chestnut Ridge senior Luke Moore
Proudest athletic achievement: Being a two-time District 5 Class 2A wrestling champion.
How I got my start: Watching my brother, Austin, at a young age.
