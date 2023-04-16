Name: Ethan Black
School: Conemaugh Township Area
Age: 18
Grade: 12
Sports: Track and field and football
Parents: Gary and Leisha Black, of Seanor
Athletic achievements: In track and field, 2022 Cory Isenberg Memorial Track and Field Award recipient, 2022 PIAA Class 2A 100- and 200-meter champion, two-time all-WestPAC selection, 2021 PIAA Class 2A state qualifier in the 100 and 200, 2021 PIAA Class 2A eighth-place finish in the 100 and two-time District 5 Class 2A champion in the 100 and 200; in football, 2023 1st Summit Bank Ken Lantzy All-Star Classic selection, 2022 all-WestPAC pick, 2021 and 2022 Somerset County pick and 2022 The Tribune-Democrat All-Area Football Team and Somerset County All 24 selection; in basketball, member of two District 5 Class 2A championship teams.
Coach’s quote: “Last year, I knew that Ethan wanted to go to the next level. Winning the 100 and 200 (meters) at the state meet was a great achievement for our program. He’s a hard worker and you can see it on the track every day. His teammates see it, too, and he worked just as hard. I’m glad to coach a talented athlete like Ethan.”
– Conemaugh Township track and field coach Anthony Dean-Neil
Favorite subject: Science
Favorite movie: “Creed”
Favorite video game: “NCAA Football 14”
Favorite food: Tacos
Favorite teacher (subject taught): Mr. Mainhart, government and economics
Favorite song: “Ain’t That Some” by Morgan Wallen
Favorite app on your phone: YouTube
Outside interests: Hunting, fishing and golf
If you were an animal, what animal would you be and why?: A cheetah because I am fast.
Favorite athletic team: Penn State Nittany Lions
Athlete most admired: New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley
Most influential person on your athletic career: My father, Gary
Most impressive athlete you have competed against: River Valley graduate and Edinboro University football player Angelo Bartolini
Proudest athletic achievement: Committing to play on the Penn State football team
How I got my start: My mom making me join the junior high track and field team
Future goal: Attend Penn State University and major in pre-medicine while playing on the football team as a preferred walk-on.
– Jake Oswalt
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.