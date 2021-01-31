Name: Elijah Sechler
School: Berlin Brothersvalley
Age: 18
Grade: 12
Sports: Basketball and soccer
Parents: Corey and Jessica Sechler, of Berlin
Athletic achievements: In basketball, two-time all-county and two-time all-conference; 1,000-point scorer; 2020 all-state first team; in soccer, two time all-conference and two-time all-county. School record for most goals in a season and most career goals.
Coach’s quote: “The skill development and athleticism that Elijah has worked to develop since the start of his freshman year to the start of his senior year is incredible. He has worked and worked to make himself into a college athlete and one of the best basketball players in the area. He has the rare combination of work ethic, confidence and competitiveness that is a joy to coach and watch. He has done some special things as one of the leaders of the Berlin basketball team and will continue to do so through his senior year and into his basketball career at UPJ.” — Berlin boys basketball coach Tanner Prosser
Favorite subject: Math
Favorite movie: “Cars”
Favorite book or video game: Video game “NBA 2k”
Favorite food: Steak
Favorite teacher (and what they teach): Mrs. Lynch (calculus)
Favorite song: “Graves Into Gardens” by Elevation Worship
Outside interests: Hunting, lifting and raising puppies
If you were an animal, what animal would you be and why?: Lion, because of how hard they work.
Favorite athletic team: Pitt
Athlete most admired: Andrew McCutchen
Most influential person on my athletic career: My mom
Most impressive athlete that you have competed against: Old teammate Nick Gooden
Proudest athletic achievement: All-state first team
How I got my start: Been playing basketball for as long as I can remember
Future goal: Major in civil engineering at Pitt-Johnstown
