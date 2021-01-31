Name: Elijah Sechler

School: Berlin Brothersvalley

Age: 18

Grade: 12

Sports: Basketball and soccer

Parents: Corey and Jessica Sechler, of Berlin

Athletic achievements: In basketball, two-time all-county and two-time all-conference; 1,000-point scorer; 2020 all-state first team; in soccer, two time all-conference and two-time all-county. School record for most goals in a season and most career goals. 

Coach’s quote: “The skill development and athleticism that Elijah has worked to develop since the start of his freshman year to the start of his senior year is incredible. He has worked and worked to make himself into a college athlete and one of the best basketball players in the area. He has the rare combination of work ethic, confidence and competitiveness that is a joy to coach and watch. He has done some special things as one of the leaders of the Berlin basketball team and will continue to do so through his senior year and into his basketball career at UPJ.” — Berlin boys basketball coach Tanner Prosser

Favorite subject: Math

Favorite movie: “Cars”

Favorite book or video game: Video game “NBA 2k”

Favorite food: Steak

Favorite teacher (and what they teach): Mrs. Lynch (calculus)

Favorite song: “Graves Into Gardens” by Elevation Worship

Outside interests: Hunting, lifting and raising puppies

If you were an animal, what animal would you be and why?: Lion, because of how hard they work.

Favorite athletic team: Pitt

Athlete most admired: Andrew McCutchen

Most influential person on my athletic career: My mom

Most impressive athlete that you have competed against: Old teammate Nick Gooden

Proudest athletic achievement: All-state first team 

How I got my start: Been playing basketball for as long as I can remember

Future goal: Major in civil engineering at Pitt-Johnstown

