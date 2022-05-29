Name: Eli Gunby

School: Greater Johnstown

Age: 18

Grade: 12

Sports: Track and field and soccer

Parents: Leroy and Tobie Gunby, of Johnstown

Athletic achievements: In track and field, placing at the District 6 Class 3A meet for the 400-meter dash since freshman year.

Coach’s quote: “Eli has become a team leader through hard work and dedication, which essentially made everyone around him better.” – Greater Johnstown track and field coach Chuck Wyatt

Favorite subject: Health

Favorite movie: “The Princess and the Frog”

Favorite video game: “Roblox”

Favorite food: Sushi

Favorite teacher (and what they teach): Mrs. Pentz, astronomy

Favorite song: “The Spins” by Mac Miller

Outside interests: Tanning, swimming, hanging out with friends or going to get ice cream.

If you were an animal, what animal would you be and why?: I would be a koala bear because they’re cute and cuddly, but will attack you if you make them mad.

Favorite athletic team: Team USA

Athlete most admired: University of Georgia junior sprinter and long jumper Matthew Boling

Most influential person on my athletic career: My teammates who are constantly hyping me up and screaming at the top of their lungs every single meet even if the weather conditions are bad.

Most impressive athlete that you have competed against: Westmont Hilltop senior Billy Droz

Proudest athletic achievement: Winning the 400-meter race at the 2022 District 6 Class 3A meet

How I got my start: When I was 10 years old, I joined the Basemont West AC track and field club in Westmont.

Future goal: To graduate from Indiana (Pa.) and hopefully break track and field records while I’m there.

- Jake Oswalt

Jake Oswalt is a copy editor for The Tribune-Democrat. Follow him on Twitter @TheWizOfOz11

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you