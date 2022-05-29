Name: Eli Gunby
School: Greater Johnstown
Age: 18
Grade: 12
Sports: Track and field and soccer
Parents: Leroy and Tobie Gunby, of Johnstown
Athletic achievements: In track and field, placing at the District 6 Class 3A meet for the 400-meter dash since freshman year.
Coach’s quote: “Eli has become a team leader through hard work and dedication, which essentially made everyone around him better.” – Greater Johnstown track and field coach Chuck Wyatt
Favorite subject: Health
Favorite movie: “The Princess and the Frog”
Favorite video game: “Roblox”
Favorite food: Sushi
Favorite teacher (and what they teach): Mrs. Pentz, astronomy
Favorite song: “The Spins” by Mac Miller
Outside interests: Tanning, swimming, hanging out with friends or going to get ice cream.
If you were an animal, what animal would you be and why?: I would be a koala bear because they’re cute and cuddly, but will attack you if you make them mad.
Favorite athletic team: Team USA
Athlete most admired: University of Georgia junior sprinter and long jumper Matthew Boling
Most influential person on my athletic career: My teammates who are constantly hyping me up and screaming at the top of their lungs every single meet even if the weather conditions are bad.
Most impressive athlete that you have competed against: Westmont Hilltop senior Billy Droz
Proudest athletic achievement: Winning the 400-meter race at the 2022 District 6 Class 3A meet
How I got my start: When I was 10 years old, I joined the Basemont West AC track and field club in Westmont.
Future goal: To graduate from Indiana (Pa.) and hopefully break track and field records while I’m there.
- Jake Oswalt
