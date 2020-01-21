Name: Eli Brougher
School: North Star
Age: 17
Grade: 12
Sports: Wrestling, football and baseball
Parents: Bryan and Heather Brougher, of Boswell
Athletic achievements: Three-time District 5 placewinner, 2019 District 5 champ for wrestling. Four-year letterwinner for wrestling and baseball.
Coach’s quote: “Eli has been a model of consistency from the time he moved into the varsity lineup as a freshman. He’s a kid you know is going to go out onto the mat and try everything to score as many points for his team as possible. Once Eli finishes up his wrestling career, he’ll leave North Star as one of the top pinners in school history. Eli also has a very high wrestling IQ which has really helped in mentoring his teammates over the course of his wrestling career.” — North Star wrestling coach Tim Rosa
Favorite subject: Science
Favorite movie: “The Lord of the Rings”
Favorite book or video game: “Call of Duty”
Favorite food: Ice cream
Favorite teacher (and what they teach): Mrs. Blucas, family and consumer science
Favorite song: “Kickstart My Heart” by Motley Crue
Outside interests: Fishing, hanging with friends
If you were an animal, what animal would you be and why?: Red panda because they can climb and are fast.
Favorite athletic team: Pittsburgh Steelers
Athlete most admired: T.J. Watt
Most influential person on my athletic career: My dad
Proudest athletic achievement: 2019 District 5 wrestling champ
How I got my start: All my family has wrestled and I started when I was 3.
Future goal: Go to chiropractic college
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.