Name: Eli Brougher

School: North Star

Age: 17

Grade: 12

Sports: Wrestling, football and baseball

Parents: Bryan and Heather Brougher, of Boswell

Athletic achievements: Three-time District 5 placewinner, 2019 District 5 champ for wrestling. Four-year letterwinner for wrestling and baseball.

Coach’s quote: “Eli has been a model of consistency from the time he moved into the varsity lineup as a freshman. He’s a kid you know is going to go out onto the mat and try everything to score as many points for his team as possible. Once Eli finishes up his wrestling career, he’ll leave North Star as one of the top pinners in school history. Eli also has a very high wrestling IQ which has really helped in mentoring his teammates over the course of his wrestling career.” — North Star wrestling coach Tim Rosa

Favorite subject: Science

Favorite movie: “The Lord of the Rings”

Favorite book or video game: “Call of Duty”

Favorite food: Ice cream

Favorite teacher (and what they teach): Mrs. Blucas, family and consumer science

Favorite song: “Kickstart My Heart” by Motley Crue

Outside interests: Fishing, hanging with friends

If you were an animal, what animal would you be and why?: Red panda because they can climb and are fast.

Favorite athletic team: Pittsburgh Steelers

Athlete most admired: T.J. Watt

Most influential person on my athletic career: My dad

Proudest athletic achievement: 2019 District 5 wrestling champ

How I got my start: All my family has wrestled and I started when I was 3.

Future goal: Go to chiropractic college

Cory Isenberg is a sports reporter and columnist for The Tribune-Democrat. She can be reached at (814) 532-5080.​ Follow her on Twitter @CoryIsenbergTD.

Tags

Recommended for you