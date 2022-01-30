Name: Easton Toth

School: Forest Hills

Age: 18

Grade: 12

Sports: Wrestling and football

Parents: Jason and Theresa Toth, of Beaverdale

Athletic achievements: In wrestling, over 100 career victories, two-time District 6 champion and three-time state qualifier; in football, named to the 2021 The Tribune-Democrat All-Area second team at linebacker and selected to the 2021 Pennsylvania Football News Coaches Select All-State second team.

Coach’s quote: “Easton is just an overall great kid and a pleasure to coach. He is one of the leaders of this team and has always led by example. He has been one of the strong points in our lineup for the last four years, and though he will be extremely missed here at Forest Hills, I am excited and proud of him for pursuing his career at the next level.”

– Forest Hills wrestling coach Jake Strayer

Favorite subject: AP Physics

Favorite movie: “Rocky IV”

Favorite video game: “Fortnite”

Favorite food: Steak

Favorite teacher (and what they teach): Mrs. Gdula, physical education

Favorite song: “Word on the Street” by Lil Baby

Outside interests: Hunting, fly fishing and spending time with family and friends

If you were an animal, what animal would you be and why?: I would be a grizzly bear because they are alphas.

Favorite athletic team: Pittsburgh Steelers

Most influential person on my athletic career: My parents and coaches

Most impressive athlete that you have competed against: My practice partner and North Carolina State signee Jackson Arrington.

Proudest athletic achievement: To be a Division I wrestler at Clarion University.

How I got my start: I watched a high school dual meet when I was in kindergarten and wanted to try it.

Future goal: Win a NCAA title.

