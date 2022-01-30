Name: Easton Toth
School: Forest Hills
Age: 18
Grade: 12
Sports: Wrestling and football
Parents: Jason and Theresa Toth, of Beaverdale
Athletic achievements: In wrestling, over 100 career victories, two-time District 6 champion and three-time state qualifier; in football, named to the 2021 The Tribune-Democrat All-Area second team at linebacker and selected to the 2021 Pennsylvania Football News Coaches Select All-State second team.
Coach’s quote: “Easton is just an overall great kid and a pleasure to coach. He is one of the leaders of this team and has always led by example. He has been one of the strong points in our lineup for the last four years, and though he will be extremely missed here at Forest Hills, I am excited and proud of him for pursuing his career at the next level.”
– Forest Hills wrestling coach Jake Strayer
Favorite subject: AP Physics
Favorite movie: “Rocky IV”
Favorite video game: “Fortnite”
Favorite food: Steak
Favorite teacher (and what they teach): Mrs. Gdula, physical education
Favorite song: “Word on the Street” by Lil Baby
Outside interests: Hunting, fly fishing and spending time with family and friends
If you were an animal, what animal would you be and why?: I would be a grizzly bear because they are alphas.
Favorite athletic team: Pittsburgh Steelers
Most influential person on my athletic career: My parents and coaches
Most impressive athlete that you have competed against: My practice partner and North Carolina State signee Jackson Arrington.
Proudest athletic achievement: To be a Division I wrestler at Clarion University.
How I got my start: I watched a high school dual meet when I was in kindergarten and wanted to try it.
Future goal: Win a NCAA title.
- Jake Oswalt
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.