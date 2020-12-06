Name: Dylan Stephens
School: Conemaugh Valley
Age: 19
Grade: 12
Sport: Football
Parents: David and Virginia Stephens, of Johnstown
Athletic achievements: Lettered all four years in varsity football
Coach’s quote: “Dylan is a very good, hard-working player who wasn’t afraid to help the younger players out. He was a big hitter in the middle of our defense. It will be very difficult to replace him.” — Conemaugh Valley football coach Matt Kent
Favorite subject: Math
Favorite movie: “Garfield”
Favorite book or video game: “Madden”
Favorite food: Lasagna
Favorite teacher (and what they teach): Mr. Rok (math)
Favorite song: “Holler Boys” by Ryan Upchurch
Outside interests: Fishing, hiking, playing sports and driving
If you were an animal, what animal would you be and why?: A lion because they are the most feared animal in the world.
Favorite athletic team: Seattle Seahawks
Athlete most admired: Bobby Wagner
Most influential person on my athletic career: Corey Bair
Proudest athletic achievement: Starting my freshman year.
How I got my start: First grade and by hard work.
Future goal: To attend college and get a degree in wind technology
