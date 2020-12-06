Dylan Stephens

Conemaugh Valley senior Dylan Stephens is the Male Spotlight Athlete of the Week for Monday, Dec. 7, 2020. 

Name: Dylan Stephens

School: Conemaugh Valley

Age: 19

Grade: 12

Sport: Football

Parents: David and Virginia Stephens, of Johnstown

Athletic achievements: Lettered all four years in varsity football

Coach’s quote: “Dylan is a very good, hard-working player who wasn’t afraid to help the younger players out. He was a big hitter in the middle of our defense. It will be very difficult to replace him.” — Conemaugh Valley football coach Matt Kent

Favorite subject: Math

Favorite movie: “Garfield”

Favorite book or video game: “Madden”

Favorite food: Lasagna

Favorite teacher (and what they teach): Mr. Rok (math)

Favorite song: “Holler Boys” by Ryan Upchurch

Outside interests: Fishing, hiking, playing sports and driving

If you were an animal, what animal would you be and why?: A lion because they are the most feared animal in the world.

Favorite athletic team: Seattle Seahawks

Athlete most admired: Bobby Wagner

Most influential person on my athletic career: Corey Bair

Proudest athletic achievement: Starting my freshman year.

How I got my start: First grade and by hard work.

Future goal: To attend college and get a degree in wind technology

