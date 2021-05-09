Name: Dustin Hyde

School: Somerset

Age: 18

Grade: 12

Sport: Track and field

Parents: Brian and Lori Hyde, of Somerset

Athletic achievements: In track and field, two-time indoor all-state selection and Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference all-league selection; in football, all-LHAC selection.

Coach’s quote: “Dustin is 100% committed to his field events. His year-round preparation in the weight room, instruction from many different coaches and his athleticism have propelled him to his current skill level. He is a fierce competitor in the circles, but is always willing to help others when asked, even during competition. That is one trait that makes him a very special high school athlete.” — Somerset boys track and field coach Rick Flyte

Favorite subject: History

Favorite movie: “Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby”

Favorite book or video game: “War and Peace” by Leo Tolstoy

Favorite food: Wings

Favorite teacher (and what they teach): Mr. DelSignore, mathematics

Favorite song: “Rhinestone Cowboy” by Glen Campbell

Outside interests: Hunting and fishing

If you were an animal, what animal would you be and why?: A lion because it is a symbol of justice and bravery all rolled into one.

Favorite athletic team: Pittsburgh Penguins

Athlete most admired: Ryan Crouser

Most influential person on my athletic career: My dad, Brian

Most impressive athlete that you have competed against: My brother, Nickolas, thrower at St. Francis University

Proudest athletic achievement: Throwing a personal best at districts, beating my brother in the discus.

How I got my start: I did not want to play baseball and my brother started throwing, so I thought it would be good for me as well.

Future goal: To throw well at St. Francis University and be a conference champion and make it to nationals.

