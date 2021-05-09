Name: Dustin Hyde
School: Somerset
Age: 18
Grade: 12
Sport: Track and field
Parents: Brian and Lori Hyde, of Somerset
Athletic achievements: In track and field, two-time indoor all-state selection and Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference all-league selection; in football, all-LHAC selection.
Coach’s quote: “Dustin is 100% committed to his field events. His year-round preparation in the weight room, instruction from many different coaches and his athleticism have propelled him to his current skill level. He is a fierce competitor in the circles, but is always willing to help others when asked, even during competition. That is one trait that makes him a very special high school athlete.” — Somerset boys track and field coach Rick Flyte
Favorite subject: History
Favorite movie: “Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby”
Favorite book or video game: “War and Peace” by Leo Tolstoy
Favorite food: Wings
Favorite teacher (and what they teach): Mr. DelSignore, mathematics
Favorite song: “Rhinestone Cowboy” by Glen Campbell
Outside interests: Hunting and fishing
If you were an animal, what animal would you be and why?: A lion because it is a symbol of justice and bravery all rolled into one.
Favorite athletic team: Pittsburgh Penguins
Athlete most admired: Ryan Crouser
Most influential person on my athletic career: My dad, Brian
Most impressive athlete that you have competed against: My brother, Nickolas, thrower at St. Francis University
Proudest athletic achievement: Throwing a personal best at districts, beating my brother in the discus.
How I got my start: I did not want to play baseball and my brother started throwing, so I thought it would be good for me as well.
Future goal: To throw well at St. Francis University and be a conference champion and make it to nationals.
– Jake Oswalt
