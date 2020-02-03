Drew Pfiel

Name: Drew Pfeil

School: Windber

Age: 17

Grade: 12

Sports: Hockey (in co-op with Greater Johnstown), baseball 

Parents: Rob and Ginger Pollock, of Windber, and, Bob and Kimberly Pfeil, of Southmont

Athletic achievements: In hockey, three-year starting varsity goaltender, three-time LMHL all-star, over 1,500 career saves in hockey; three-year letterman in baseball

Coach’s quote: “Being the best goalie to ever play at JHS, Drew is an even better person. His compassion and kindness are his most obvious attributes.” — Greater Johnstown hockey coach Justin Fenimore

Favorite subject: History

Favorite movie: “Miracle On Ice”

Favorite book or video game: “Orr: My Story” by Bobby Orr and “NHL 20”

Favorite food: Steak

Favorite teacher (and what they teach): Mr. Robert James, physics

Favorite song: “Living Facts” by Arizona Zervas

Outside interests: Spending time with friends and family and watching hockey

If you were an animal, what animal would you be and why?: A giraffe, because who wouldn’t want to be 19-feet tall?

Favorite athletic team: New York Rangers

Athlete most admired: Henrik Lundqvist

Most influential person on my athletic career: My dad, Bob Pfeil

Most impressive athlete that you have competed against: Evan Montgomery, Altoona High School goaltender

Proudest athletic achievement: Playing against the No. 2 Little League team in the world, who ultimately lost to Japan in the LLWS title game.

How I got my start: My dad pushing me at a young age to skate with a wooden chair.

Future goal: Graduate from college and get a good job doing something that makes me happy.

