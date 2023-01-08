Name: Daulton Sellers
School: Salisbury-Elk Lick
Age: 17
Grade: 12
Sports: Basketball and football
Parents: Justin Sellers and Tara Jones, of Salisbury
Athletic achievements: In basketball, over 1,000 career points, two-time all-WestPAC selection and MaxPreps state player of the week; in football, three-time all-Somerset County and WestPAC selection
Coach’s quote: “Daulton has meant so much to the basketball team over the last four years. He’s a playmaker, a great competitor and more importantly, a great leader. He brings energy to every practice and holds everyone else accountable when he feels like they aren’t doing the same. He has an endless desire to continue to improve, and that attitude has transferred to the other players and turned our program around.”
– Salisbury-Elk Lick boys basketball coach Cody Stewart
Favorite subject: Art
Favorite movie: “Home Alone 2”
Favorite video game: “Call of Duty: Black Ops III”
Favorite food: Sushi
Favorite teacher (subject taught): Mrs. Stutzman, physical education
Favorite song: “LOVE.” by Kendrick Lamar
Favorite app on your phone: eBay
Outside interests: Hiking, fishing and thrifting
If you were an animal, what animal would you be and why?: I would want to be a cheetah because I would like to move around that fast.
Favorite athletic team: Las Vegas Raiders
Athlete most admired: Former Los Angeles Lakers guard Kobe Bryant
Most influential person on my athletic career: My dad, Justin
Most impressive athlete that you have competed against: Berlin Brothersvalley junior Pace Prosser
Proudest athletic achievement: Scoring 1,000 career points
How I got my start: I got my start by playing down at our park in Salisbury.
Future goal: To win a WestPAC basketball championship.
– Jake Oswalt
