Name: Daulton Sellers

School: Salisbury-Elk Lick

Age: 17

Grade: 12

Sports: Basketball and football

Parents: Justin Sellers and Tara Jones, of Salisbury

Athletic achievements: In basketball, over 1,000 career points, two-time all-WestPAC selection and MaxPreps state player of the week; in football, three-time all-Somerset County and WestPAC selection

Coach’s quote: “Daulton has meant so much to the basketball team over the last four years. He’s a playmaker, a great competitor and more importantly, a great leader. He brings energy to every practice and holds everyone else accountable when he feels like they aren’t doing the same. He has an endless desire to continue to improve, and that attitude has transferred to the other players and turned our program around.”

– Salisbury-Elk Lick boys basketball coach Cody Stewart

Favorite subject: Art

Favorite movie: “Home Alone 2”

Favorite video game: “Call of Duty: Black Ops III”

Favorite food: Sushi

Favorite teacher (subject taught): Mrs. Stutzman, physical education

Favorite song: “LOVE.” by Kendrick Lamar

Favorite app on your phone: eBay

Outside interests: Hiking, fishing and thrifting

If you were an animal, what animal would you be and why?: I would want to be a cheetah because I would like to move around that fast.

Favorite athletic team: Las Vegas Raiders

Athlete most admired: Former Los Angeles Lakers guard Kobe Bryant

Most influential person on my athletic career: My dad, Justin

Most impressive athlete that you have competed against: Berlin Brothersvalley junior Pace Prosser

Proudest athletic achievement: Scoring 1,000 career points

How I got my start: I got my start by playing down at our park in Salisbury.

Future goal: To win a WestPAC basketball championship.

Jake Oswalt

Jake Oswalt is a copy editor for The Tribune-Democrat. Follow him on Twitter @TheWizOfOz11

