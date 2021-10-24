Name: Damon Crawley
School: Forest Hills
Age: 17
Grade: 12
Sport: Football
Parent: Tricia Zack, of South Fork
Athletic achievements: 2020 Pennsylvania Football News all-state second team, 2020 all-Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference selection, two-time 1,000-yard rusher
Coach’s quote: “Damon is a game-breaker. He has outstanding vision and is capable of changing the game. Damon is a special runner. He’s able to see holes and hit them hard. He’s a power back, but he also has elusive speed. When he hits a seam, he can go the distance.”
– Forest Hills football coach Justin Myers
Favorite subject: Environmental science
Favorite movie: “Beetlejuice”
Favorite video game: “Madden NFL 22”
Favorite food: Wings
Favorite teacher (and what they teach): Mr. Petrunak, environmental science
Favorite song: “Lil Baby Freestyle” by Lil Baby
Outside interests: Playing video games
If you were an animal, what animal would you be and why?: Cheetah, so I can run fast.
Favorite athletic team: Penn State
Most influential person on my athletic career: My dad and Coach Myers
Most impressive athlete that you have competed against: Bedford senior Mercury Swaim
Proudest athletic achievement: Running for 320 yards against Chestnut Ridge in 2021.
How I got my start: Pee Wee football at Chestnut Ridge.
Future goal: Be in the NFL.
– Jake Oswalt
