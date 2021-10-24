Name: Damon Crawley

School: Forest Hills

Age: 17

Grade: 12

Sport: Football

Parent: Tricia Zack, of South Fork

Athletic achievements: 2020 Pennsylvania Football News all-state second team, 2020 all-Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference selection, two-time 1,000-yard rusher

Coach’s quote: “Damon is a game-breaker. He has outstanding vision and is capable of changing the game. Damon is a special runner. He’s able to see holes and hit them hard. He’s a power back, but he also has elusive speed. When he hits a seam, he can go the distance.”

– Forest Hills football coach Justin Myers

Favorite subject: Environmental science

Favorite movie: “Beetlejuice”

Favorite video game: “Madden NFL 22”

Favorite food: Wings

Favorite teacher (and what they teach): Mr. Petrunak, environmental science

Favorite song: “Lil Baby Freestyle” by Lil Baby

Outside interests: Playing video games

If you were an animal, what animal would you be and why?: Cheetah, so I can run fast.

Favorite athletic team: Penn State

Most influential person on my athletic career: My dad and Coach Myers

Most impressive athlete that you have competed against: Bedford senior Mercury Swaim

Proudest athletic achievement: Running for 320 yards against Chestnut Ridge in 2021.

How I got my start: Pee Wee football at Chestnut Ridge.

Future goal: Be in the NFL.

– Jake Oswalt

Jake Oswalt is a copy editor for The Tribune-Democrat. Follow him on Twitter @TheWizOfOz11

