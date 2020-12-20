Name: Corey Sossong

School: Portage

Age: 18

Grade: 12

Sports: Football and track and field

Parents: Bob and Christine Sossong, of Portage

Athletic achievements: WestPAC champion in football, two-time all-conference team member.

Coach’s quote: “Corey was a fierce competitor on the field, had a motor that never quit, and was extremely coachable. He had an ability to study and understand the opposing offense’s tendencies keeping him a step ahead. Off the field, he is a model student, tremendous leader and great overall example of what it means to be a student-athlete at the high school level. He will be very successful in life and we were lucky to have him as a Mustang.” — Portage football coach Marty Slanoc

Favorite subject: Calculus

Favorite movie: “The Dark Knight”

Favorite book or video game: “Call of Duty Black Ops 2”

Favorite food: Chicken

Favorite teacher (and what they teach): Mrs. Lutz (calculus)

Favorite song: “The Way Life Goes” by Lil Uzi Vert

Outside interests: Fishing, playing park ball

If you were an animal, what animal would you be and why?: A bear, because they are cool.

Favorite athletic team: Penn State

Athlete most admired: Minkah Fitzpatrick

Most influential person on my athletic career: My dad

Most impressive athlete that you have competed against: Kyrie Miller

Proudest athletic achievement: Winning a conference title my junior year.

How I got my start: Playing Portage Stallions football

Future goal: To graduate from Villanova University or Penn State University with a bachelor’s degree in computer science

Cory Isenberg is a sports reporter and columnist for The Tribune-Democrat. She can be reached at (814) 532-5080.​ Follow her on Twitter @CoryIsenbergTD.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you