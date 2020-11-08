Name: Corey Roberts
School: Central Cambria
Age: 17
Grade: 12
Sports: Soccer, football, swimming, track and field and baseball
Parents: Scott and Laurie Roberts, of Mineral Point
Athletic achievements: Mirror all-star track team, district champion team member in cross country and swimming and four-event state qualifier in track and field
Coach’s quote: “Corey is a true athlete. He is the kind of kid who relentlessly trains to be the best he can be, and his mind is always working on how to be better. He is the kind of soccer player that you could put anywhere on the field, keeper included, and he would probably play that position better than a lot of kids. Corey was instrumental in our offense, leading the team in goals and assists. He has been a team leader for years, and has helped set a standard of soccer at Central Cambria that all of his teammates want to live up to. He is one of the best players to ever play at Central Cambria.” — Central Cambria boys soccer coach Jason Zaffuto
Favorite subject: Calculus
Favorite movie: “Now You See Me”
Favorite book or video game: “The Hate U Give” by Angie Thomas
Favorite food: Tacos
Favorite teacher (and what they teach): Mr. Wagner (chemistry)
Favorite song: “You Belong with Me” by Taylor Swift
Outside interests: Hunting, waterskiing and wake boarding, snow skiing, trap shooting and robotics
If you were an animal, what animal would you be and why?: I would want to be a black puma because they are fast, sleek, stealthy and admired by many people.
Favorite athletic team: Philadelphia Eagles
Athlete most admired: Nathan Kuntz
Most influential person on my athletic career: My brother is two years younger than me, but has always worked his hardest to be the best he can on the field which correlated to me working with him and pushing myself harder.
Most impressive athlete that you have competed against: Garrett Baublitz, of Juniata
Proudest athletic achievement: Medaling in four events at track districts my sophomore year.
How I got my start: I started playing soccer as early as I could and loved it from the beginning. As I got older, I tried more sports and learned that I love the competition no matter what sport it is.
Future goal: Get my doctorate in chemistry and go to work at a big-time chemical company and work my way up.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.