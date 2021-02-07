Name: Cooper Warshel
School: Richland
Age: 18
Grade: 12
Sport: Wrestling
Parents: Brien and Kelly Warshel, of Richland
Athletic achievements: Three-time PIAA Southwest Regional qualifer, two-time PIAA state qualifer and one-time PIAA state medalist
Coach’s quote: “Cooper is one of the hardest workers on the team, and puts in all the work required to become an elite wrestler. Since Cooper has been in our elementary program, he has strived to be one of the best wrestlers to come through the Richland wrestling program. He has dedicated himself to the sport of wrestling year-round and spends all 12 months traveling to camps, tournaments, Richland open mats, Young Guns Wrestling Club and countless hours in the weight room. Few work as hard or put in the time and dedication as Cooper does.” — Richland wrestling coach Mike Naglic
Favorite subject: Marketing
Favorite movie: “Avengers: Endgame”
Favorite book or video game: “Call of Duty – Cold War”
Favorite foods: Sushi or steak
Favorite teacher (and what they teach): Mr. Page, literature
Favorite song: “Pursuit of Happiness” by Kid Cudi, feat. MGMT
Outside interests: Bio hacking, woodwork, hanging out with friends and hunting
If you were an animal, what animal would you be and why?: I would be a eagle so I could fly and never have to stay in the same place forever.
Favorite athletic team: Penn State wrestling
Athletes most admired: Sammy Sasso and Cody Law
Most influential persons on my athletic career: John and Jody Strittmatter, coaches Naglic and Benton and my parents.
Most impressive athlete you’ve competed against: Gage McClenahan
Proudest athletic achievement: Winning a PIAA state medal
How I started: I wanted to be great at something, and wrestling is what I grew up around and enjoyed most.
Future goal: Win a PIAA state title
