Name: Cooper Warshel

School: Richland

Age: 18

Grade: 12

Sport: Wrestling

Parents: Brien and Kelly Warshel, of Richland

Athletic achievements: Three-time PIAA Southwest Regional qualifer, two-time PIAA state qualifer and one-time PIAA state medalist

Coach’s quote: “Cooper is one of the hardest workers on the team, and puts in all the work required to become an elite wrestler. Since Cooper has been in our elementary program, he has strived to be one of the best wrestlers to come through the Richland wrestling program. He has dedicated himself to the sport of wrestling year-round and spends all 12 months traveling to camps, tournaments, Richland open mats, Young Guns Wrestling Club and countless hours in the weight room. Few work as hard or put in the time and dedication as Cooper does.” — Richland wrestling coach Mike Naglic

Favorite subject: Marketing

Favorite movie: “Avengers: Endgame”

Favorite book or video game: “Call of Duty – Cold War”

Favorite foods: Sushi or steak

Favorite teacher (and what they teach): Mr. Page, literature

Favorite song: “Pursuit of Happiness” by Kid Cudi, feat. MGMT

Outside interests: Bio hacking, woodwork, hanging out with friends and hunting

If you were an animal, what animal would you be and why?: I would be a eagle so I could fly and never have to stay in the same place forever.

Favorite athletic team: Penn State wrestling

Athletes most admired: Sammy Sasso and Cody Law

Most influential persons on my athletic career: John and Jody Strittmatter, coaches Naglic and Benton and my parents.

Most impressive athlete you’ve competed against: Gage McClenahan

Proudest athletic achievement: Winning a PIAA state medal

How I started: I wanted to be great at something, and wrestling is what I grew up around and enjoyed most.

Future goal: Win a PIAA state title 

Cory Isenberg is a sports reporter and columnist for The Tribune-Democrat. She can be reached at (814) 532-5080.​ Follow her on Twitter @CoryIsenbergTD.

