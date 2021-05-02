Name: Connor Szapka
School: Conemaugh Township
Age: 18
Grade: 12
Sports: Baseball, basketball, football and soccer
Parents: Steve and Shiela Szapka, of Davidsville
Athletic achievements: In baseball, two-time District 5 and WestPAC champions, three-year letterman; in basketball, District 5 champs, one-year letterman; in soccer, four-year letterman; in football, earned one letter.
Coach’s quote: “Connor is a very versatile player. He is our catcher this season and has done a good job behind the plate. Prior to this season, Connor has also played the outfield, the infield and has pitched. His versatility provided us with many options during our run of consecutive District 5 titles. Connor has been a contributor since his freshman season.” — Conemaugh Township baseball coach Sam Zambanini
Favorite subject: English
Favorite movie: “The Benchwarmers”
Favorite book or video game: “Call of Duty”
Favorite food: Chicken wings
Favorite teacher (and what they teach): Mr. Mainhart, history
Favorite song: “More Than My Hometown” by Morgan Wallen
Outside interests: Hunting, fishing and hanging out with my family and friends
If you were an animal, what animal would you be and why?: I would be a cheetah because they are fast and they keep pushing ahead.
Favorite athletic team: Los Angeles Dodgers
Athlete most admired: Yadier Molina
Most influential person on my athletic career: My mom, Shiela
Most impressive athlete that you have competed against: Gabe Latuch, Rockwood senior
Proudest athletic achievement: Winning District 5 and WestPAC in the same year in baseball (2019)
How I got my start: When I was about 4 years old, I would go outside and play sports with my siblings and have fun. When I first threw a baseball, I was pretty good at it and then from there on out, I got better and this is where we are at now.
Future goal: Going to attend a two-year college and hopefully become a power plant worker or a line worker (lineman)
