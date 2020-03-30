Name: Connor Price

School: Portage

Age: 18

Grade: 12

Sports: Baseball and football

Parents: Tim and Gayle Price, of Portage

Athletic achievements: 2019 WestPAC champs in football

Coach’s quote: “Connor Price is a very special gentleman, scholar and athlete. Being able to coach Connor for four years is a blessing. He will be a four-year starter and one of our baseball captains. He makes my job easy because he is such a vocal leader and the players have great respect for him as do I.” — Portage baseball coach Larry McCabe

Favorite subjects: Anatomy and physiology

Favorite movie: “The Sandlot”

Favorite book or video game: “Madden”

Favorite food: Pizza

Favorite teacher (and what they teach): Mr. Bearer, shop

Favorite song: “Headlines” by Drake

Outside interests: Spending time with friends and family

If you were an animal, what animal would you be and why?: A lion, because they are the kings of the animal kingdom.

Favorite athletic team: Michigan football

Athlete most admired: Russell Wilson

Most influential person on my athletic career: My dad, Tim

Most impressive athlete that you have competed against: Mason Ronan

Proudest athletic achievement: Winning the WestPAC championship in football senior year.

How I got my start: Playing catch in the backyard with my dad and brothers, Spencer and Evan.

Future goal: Study physical therapy in college. 

Cory Isenberg is a sports reporter and columnist for The Tribune-Democrat. She can be reached at (814) 532-5080.​ Follow her on Twitter @CoryIsenbergTD.

Tags

Recommended for you