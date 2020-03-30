Name: Connor Price
School: Portage
Age: 18
Grade: 12
Sports: Baseball and football
Parents: Tim and Gayle Price, of Portage
Athletic achievements: 2019 WestPAC champs in football
Coach’s quote: “Connor Price is a very special gentleman, scholar and athlete. Being able to coach Connor for four years is a blessing. He will be a four-year starter and one of our baseball captains. He makes my job easy because he is such a vocal leader and the players have great respect for him as do I.” — Portage baseball coach Larry McCabe
Favorite subjects: Anatomy and physiology
Favorite movie: “The Sandlot”
Favorite book or video game: “Madden”
Favorite food: Pizza
Favorite teacher (and what they teach): Mr. Bearer, shop
Favorite song: “Headlines” by Drake
Outside interests: Spending time with friends and family
If you were an animal, what animal would you be and why?: A lion, because they are the kings of the animal kingdom.
Favorite athletic team: Michigan football
Athlete most admired: Russell Wilson
Most influential person on my athletic career: My dad, Tim
Most impressive athlete that you have competed against: Mason Ronan
Proudest athletic achievement: Winning the WestPAC championship in football senior year.
How I got my start: Playing catch in the backyard with my dad and brothers, Spencer and Evan.
Future goal: Study physical therapy in college.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.