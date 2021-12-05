Name: Connor Oechslin

School: Westmont Hilltop

Age: 18

Grade: 12

Sport: Soccer

Parent: Brian Oechslin, of Westmont

Athletic achievements: 2021 Pennsylvania Soccer Coaches Association all-state team selection, three-time varsity letterman, two-time all-Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference selection, member of 2020 District 6 Class 2A championship team

Coach’s quote: “Connor is one of the most dominant athletes to come through our program. His work ethic and endless hours spent learning the game sets him apart from the rest. He demands the best from his teammates and leads by example. He has the ability to control the pace the team plays at. His future is extremely bright.” – Westmont Hilltop boys soccer coach Jason Hughes

Favorite subject: Math

Favorite movie: “Full Metal Jacket”

Favorite book or video game: “FIFA 22”

Favorite food: Bungalow Bowls (Açaí Bowls)

Favorite teacher (and what they teach): Mr. Sheehan, business and finance

Favorite song: “All of the Lights” by Kanye West

Outside interests: Skiing, swimming and hanging with friends

If you were an animal, what animal would you be and why?: I would be a cheetah so I can finally become fast.

Favorite athletic teams: Chelsea FC and the Philadelphia Eagles

Athlete most admired: Nick Foles

Most influential person on my athletic career: My dad because he taught me how valuable hard work is.

Most impressive athlete that you have competed against: Gardner-Webb midfielder Aymane Sordo

Proudest athletic achievement: Being selected to the 2021 Pennsylvania Soccer Coaches Association all-state team.

How I got my start: Playing AYSO

Future goal: To play at the highest level of soccer I can.

