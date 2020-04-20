Name: Connor Adams
School: Conemaugh Township
Age: 18
Grade: 12
Sports: Baseball and football
Parents: Wayne and Barbara Adams, of Davidsville
Athletic achievements: In baseball, three-year letterman, 2017, '18 and '19 District 5 champions, 2019 WestPAC team champions, 2019 WestPAC all-conference team, 2019 Somerset All-County second team; in football, four-year letterman, 2017 District 5 and WestPAC Champions, 2017-2019 Western PA All-Academic Gold Team (GPA 4.0), 2020 Ken Lantzy All-Star Classic team member; in weightlifting, holds Conemaugh Township bench press record of 345 pounds.
Coach’s quote: “Connor is one of the hardest working athletes I’ve encountered over my entire coaching career. His work ethic in the weight room is unprecedented. Connor also showed great leadership last fall as part of the football team even though he wasn’t able to play due to an injury. I also know how much he was looking forward to this baseball season. In our early season practices he had already established himself as a great leader.” — Conemaugh Township baseball coach Sam Zambanini
Favorite subjects: Science, anatomy and physiology
Favorite movie: “The Waterboy”
Favorite book or video game: “Can’t Hurt Me” by David Goggins
Favorite foods: Surf and turf
Favorite teacher (and what they teach): Mr. Ken Kusher, English
Favorite song: “Kryptonite” by 3 Doors Down
Outside interests: Working out at Big Dawg Built.
If you were an animal, what animal would you be and why?: A honey badger. It is in the Guinness Book of World Records for being the most fearless animal of all time.
Favorite athletic team: Alabama Crimson Tide
Athlete most admired: J.J. Watt
Most influential person on my athletic career: My father, Wayne
Most impressive athlete that you have competed against: Evan Quinn of Windber
Proudest athletic achievement: Winning the 2019 District 5 championship baseball game and being selected Player of the Game.
How I got my start: From the time I could stand, my dad had me throwing a football and hitting a baseball.
Future goal: I will attend Washington & Jefferson College and major in computing and informational studies, while playing football as a President.
