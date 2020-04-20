Connor Adams

Conemaugh Township senior Connor Adams is the Male Spotlight Athlete of the Week for Tuesday, April 21, 2020. 

Name: Connor Adams

School: Conemaugh Township

Age: 18

Grade: 12

Sports: Baseball and football

Parents: Wayne and Barbara Adams, of Davidsville

Athletic achievements: In baseball, three-year letterman, 2017, '18 and '19 District 5 champions, 2019 WestPAC team champions, 2019 WestPAC all-conference team, 2019 Somerset All-County second team; in football, four-year letterman, 2017 District 5 and WestPAC Champions, 2017-2019 Western PA All-Academic Gold Team (GPA 4.0), 2020 Ken Lantzy All-Star Classic team member; in weightlifting, holds Conemaugh Township bench press record of 345 pounds.

Coach’s quote: “Connor is one of the hardest working athletes I’ve encountered over my entire coaching career. His work ethic in the weight room is unprecedented. Connor also showed great leadership last fall as part of the football team even though he wasn’t able to play due to an injury. I also know how much he was looking forward to this baseball season. In our early season practices he had already established himself as a great leader.” — Conemaugh Township baseball coach Sam Zambanini

Favorite subjects: Science, anatomy and physiology

Favorite movie: “The Waterboy”

Favorite book or video game: “Can’t Hurt Me” by David Goggins

Favorite foods: Surf and turf

Favorite teacher (and what they teach): Mr. Ken Kusher, English

Favorite song: “Kryptonite” by 3 Doors Down

Outside interests: Working out at Big Dawg Built.

If you were an animal, what animal would you be and why?: A honey badger. It is in the Guinness Book of World Records for being the most fearless animal of all time.

Favorite athletic team: Alabama Crimson Tide

Athlete most admired: J.J. Watt

Most influential person on my athletic career: My father, Wayne

Most impressive athlete that you have competed against: Evan Quinn of Windber

Proudest athletic achievement: Winning the 2019 District 5 championship baseball game and being selected Player of the Game.

How I got my start: From the time I could stand, my dad had me throwing a football and hitting a baseball.

Future goal: I will attend Washington & Jefferson College and major in computing and informational studies, while playing football as a President. 

Cory Isenberg is a sports reporter and columnist for The Tribune-Democrat. She can be reached at (814) 532-5080.​ Follow her on Twitter @CoryIsenbergTD.

