Name: Colton Walker
School: Somerset Area (homeschooled)
Age: 17
Grade: 12
Sports: Cross country, rifle and track and field
Parents: Bryan and Chrisi Walker, of Somerset
Athletic achievements: Multiple podium finishes in the Spartan Race, 2019 and 2020 Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference top 20 finisher and 2018 cross country all-LHAC selection.
Coach’s quote: “Colton is a real competitor and sportsman in all he does. When he determines to accomplish something, he will give his all.” – Somerset cross country coach Bryan Walker
Favorite subject: Algebra
Favorite movie: “Lord of the Rings” trilogy
Favorite book or video game: “The Chronicles of Narnia”
Favorite food: Spaghetti
Favorite teacher (and what they teach): My mom (all subjects)
Favorite song: “Seven Nation Army” by The White Stripes
Outside interests: Kayaking and trail running
If you were an animal, what animal would you be and why?: A tiger because they can do a lot of stuff.
Athlete most admired: Dustin Livengood
Most influential person on my athletic career: Dustin Livengood
Most impressive athlete that you have competed against: Jimmy Hughes, Spartan Race opponent
Proudest athletic achievement: First place in Ohio Spartan Beast
How I got my start: Followed my older brother’s (Cejay) footsteps.
Future goal: 15:30 5K, first place in Spartan National Series.
– Jake Oswalt
Jake Oswalt is a copy editor for The Tribune-Democrat. Follow him on Twitter @TheWizOfOz11.
