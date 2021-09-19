Name: Colton Walker

School: Somerset Area (homeschooled)

Age: 17

Grade: 12

Sports: Cross country, rifle and track and field

Parents: Bryan and Chrisi Walker, of Somerset

Athletic achievements: Multiple podium finishes in the Spartan Race, 2019 and 2020 Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference top 20 finisher and 2018 cross country all-LHAC selection.

Coach’s quote: “Colton is a real competitor and sportsman in all he does. When he determines to accomplish something, he will give his all.” – Somerset cross country coach Bryan Walker

Favorite subject: Algebra

Favorite movie: “Lord of the Rings” trilogy

Favorite book or video game: “The Chronicles of Narnia”

Favorite food: Spaghetti

Favorite teacher (and what they teach): My mom (all subjects)

Favorite song: “Seven Nation Army” by The White Stripes

Outside interests: Kayaking and trail running

If you were an animal, what animal would you be and why?: A tiger because they can do a lot of stuff.

Athlete most admired: Dustin Livengood

Most influential person on my athletic career: Dustin Livengood

Most impressive athlete that you have competed against: Jimmy Hughes, Spartan Race opponent

Proudest athletic achievement: First place in Ohio Spartan Beast

How I got my start: Followed my older brother’s (Cejay) footsteps.

Future goal: 15:30 5K, first place in Spartan National Series.

– Jake Oswalt

Jake Oswalt is a copy editor for The Tribune-Democrat. Follow him on Twitter @TheWizOfOz11.

