Name: Cole Strick
School: Windber Area
Age: 17
Grade: 12
Sport: Baseball
Parents: Allen Strick, of Windber, and Leanna Schindling, of Glen Burnie, Maryland
Athletic achievements: In baseball, 2021 all-WestPAC and Somerset County first-team selection.
Coach’s quote: “It’s been a pleasure watching Cole grow into the player and person he is today. His desire and drive to get better every day has been a huge reason why he’s been a starter since Day 1 in our program. We thank him for all he’s given to Windber baseball and wish him the best of luck as he furthers his academic and baseball career at Mount Aloysius College.”
– Windber baseball coach Dan Clark
Favorite subject: Physical education
Favorite movie: Entire “Fast and Furious” series
Favorite video game: “MLB The Show 22”
Favorite food: Steak
Favorite teacher (and what they teach): Mrs. Thomas, English
Favorite song: “Work Hard, Play Hard” by Wiz Khalifa
Outside interests: Bowling and golf.
If you were an animal, what animal would you be and why?: A dog because they have awesome lives and chill around.
Athlete most admired: Los Angeles Angeles of Anaheim outfielder Mike Trout
Most influential person on your athletic career: My dad, Allen
Most impressive athlete that you have competed against: Central High School senior and Louisiana State baseball signee Paxton Kling
Proudest athletic achievement: Being named to the 2021 Somerset County baseball first team.
How I got my start: My dad and grandfather pushed me to work hard.
Future goal: Play baseball at Mount Aloysius College.
- Jake Oswalt
