Name: Cole Strick

School: Windber Area

Age: 17

Grade: 12

Sport: Baseball

Parents: Allen Strick, of Windber, and Leanna Schindling, of Glen Burnie, Maryland

Athletic achievements: In baseball, 2021 all-WestPAC and Somerset County first-team selection.

Coach’s quote: “It’s been a pleasure watching Cole grow into the player and person he is today. His desire and drive to get better every day has been a huge reason why he’s been a starter since Day 1 in our program. We thank him for all he’s given to Windber baseball and wish him the best of luck as he furthers his academic and baseball career at Mount Aloysius College.”

– Windber baseball coach Dan Clark

Favorite subject: Physical education

Favorite movie: Entire “Fast and Furious” series

Favorite video game: “MLB The Show 22”

Favorite food: Steak

Favorite teacher (and what they teach): Mrs. Thomas, English

Favorite song: “Work Hard, Play Hard” by Wiz Khalifa

Outside interests: Bowling and golf.

If you were an animal, what animal would you be and why?: A dog because they have awesome lives and chill around.

Athlete most admired: Los Angeles Angeles of Anaheim outfielder Mike Trout

Most influential person on your athletic career: My dad, Allen

Most impressive athlete that you have competed against: Central High School senior and Louisiana State baseball signee Paxton Kling

Proudest athletic achievement: Being named to the 2021 Somerset County baseball first team.

How I got my start: My dad and grandfather pushed me to work hard.

Future goal: Play baseball at Mount Aloysius College.

