Name: Cole Blubaugh
School: Berlin Brothersvalley
Age: 17
Grade: 12
Sports: Football, basketball
Parent: Julie and the late Ralph Blubaugh II, of Berlin
Athletic achievements: Lettered all four years of football and three years in basketball. All-state kick returner in 2018 and 2019 offensive MVP in Somerset County.
Coach’s quote: “Cole is a great young man and I am very proud of all he has accomplished. He has faced many obstacles in his young life. For as great of an athlete as he is, he is an even better young man.” — Berlin Brothersvalley football coach Doug Paul
Favorite subject: Calculus
Favorite movie: “Step Brothers”
Favorite book or video game: “NBA 2K20”
Favorite food: Chicken Alfredo from Olive Garden
Favorite teacher (and what they teach): Mrs. Lynch, calculus
Favorite song: “6 Kiss” by Trippie Redd
Outside interests: Play video games, listen to music and hang with the bros
If you were an animal, what animal would you be and why?: I would be a lion because lions don’t care about the opinions of sheep. They have that killer mentality.
Favorite athletic team: Los Angeles Lakers
Athlete most admired: LeBron James
Most influential person on my athletic career: My mom
Most impressive athlete that you have competed against: Meyersdale’s Drake Gindlesperger, 2019 defensive MVP of Somerset County
Proudest athletic achievement: 2019 offensive MVP of Somerset County
How I got my start: My family always loved football, so my mom signed me up for flag football and my love for the game just stuck.
Future goal: Have a successful career that I love to go to and have a family of my own one day.
