Name: Cody Williams

School: Blacklick Valley

Age: 18

Grade: 12

Sports: Basketball, baseball, track and field and football

Parents: Buck and Michelle Williams, of Twin Rocks

Athletic achievements: In basketball, three-year letterman; in baseball, two-year letterman; in track and field, two-year letterman; in football, four-year letterman, 2021 MaxPreps Blacklick Valley Player of the Year and 2021 Pennsylvania Football News Class 1A all-state honorable mention.

Coach’s quote: “Cody has been a tremendous asset to our program over the past three seasons. He is a hard worker and very coachable. It has been a pleasure coaching him.”

– Blacklick Valley boys basketball coach Garry Wurm

Favorite subject: Physical education

Favorite movie: “Step Brothers”

Favorite book or video game: “Rust”

Favorite food: Tacos

Favorite teacher (and what they teach): Mr. Cook, history

Favorite song: “4 Da Gang” by 42 Dugg

Outside interests: Hunting and fishing

If you were an animal, what animal would you be and why?: A lion because they are the king of the jungle.

Athlete most admired: Kobe Bryant

Most influential person on my athletic career: My dad, Buck

Most impressive athlete that you have competed against: Turkeyfoot Valley graduate Tanner Colflesh

Proudest athletic achievement: 2021 MaxPreps Blacklick Valley football Player of the Year

How I got my start: Watching my older brother play football when I was younger and watching football with my family really inspired me to start playing all sports. I fell in love the second I stepped on the field.

Future goal: Become successful in whatever I do.

- Jake Oswalt

Jake Oswalt is a copy editor for The Tribune-Democrat. Follow him on Twitter @TheWizOfOz11

