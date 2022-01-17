Name: Cody Williams
School: Blacklick Valley
Age: 18
Grade: 12
Sports: Basketball, baseball, track and field and football
Parents: Buck and Michelle Williams, of Twin Rocks
Athletic achievements: In basketball, three-year letterman; in baseball, two-year letterman; in track and field, two-year letterman; in football, four-year letterman, 2021 MaxPreps Blacklick Valley Player of the Year and 2021 Pennsylvania Football News Class 1A all-state honorable mention.
Coach’s quote: “Cody has been a tremendous asset to our program over the past three seasons. He is a hard worker and very coachable. It has been a pleasure coaching him.”
– Blacklick Valley boys basketball coach Garry Wurm
Favorite subject: Physical education
Favorite movie: “Step Brothers”
Favorite book or video game: “Rust”
Favorite food: Tacos
Favorite teacher (and what they teach): Mr. Cook, history
Favorite song: “4 Da Gang” by 42 Dugg
Outside interests: Hunting and fishing
If you were an animal, what animal would you be and why?: A lion because they are the king of the jungle.
Athlete most admired: Kobe Bryant
Most influential person on my athletic career: My dad, Buck
Most impressive athlete that you have competed against: Turkeyfoot Valley graduate Tanner Colflesh
Proudest athletic achievement: 2021 MaxPreps Blacklick Valley football Player of the Year
How I got my start: Watching my older brother play football when I was younger and watching football with my family really inspired me to start playing all sports. I fell in love the second I stepped on the field.
Future goal: Become successful in whatever I do.
- Jake Oswalt
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.