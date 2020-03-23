Name: Chase Vargo
School: Windber
Age: 18
Grade: 12
Sports: Basketball and baseball
Parents: Bob and Dara Vargo, of Windber
Athletic achievements: Four-year letterwinner in baseball and three-year letterwinner in basketball
Coach’s quote: “Chase is an outstanding athlete and a better young man. He is a multi-sport student-athlete that works extremely hard at improving each and every day. He is a fantastic leader that will be successful in anything that he chooses because of his determination and work ethic.” – Windber boys basketball coach Steve Slatcoff
Favorite subject: Math
Favorite movie: “Good Boys”
Favorite book or video game: “NBA2K”
Favorite food: Cheeseburgers
Favorite teacher (and what they teach): Mr. McClain, math
Favorite song: “The Box” by Roddy Ricch
Outside interest: Hanging out with friends.
If you were an animal, what animal would you be and why?: A koala because I like to sleep.
Favorite athletic team: Penn State
Athlete most admired: LeBron James
Most influential person on my athletic career: My dad
Most impressive athlete that you have competed against: Andy Zuchelli
Proudest athletic achievement: Winning the first playoff basketball game in a long time.
How I got my start: From my parents.
Future goal: To graduate from college with a degree in engineering.
