Name: Chase Vargo

School: Windber

Age: 18

Grade: 12

Sports: Basketball and baseball

Parents: Bob and Dara Vargo, of Windber

Athletic achievements: Four-year letterwinner in baseball and three-year letterwinner in basketball

Coach’s quote: “Chase is an outstanding athlete and a better young man. He is a multi-sport student-athlete that works extremely hard at improving each and every day. He is a fantastic leader that will be successful in anything that he chooses because of his determination and work ethic.” – Windber boys basketball coach Steve Slatcoff

Favorite subject: Math

Favorite movie: “Good Boys”

Favorite book or video game: “NBA2K”

Favorite food: Cheeseburgers

Favorite teacher (and what they teach): Mr. McClain, math

Favorite song: “The Box” by Roddy Ricch

Outside interest: Hanging out with friends.

If you were an animal, what animal would you be and why?: A koala because I like to sleep.

Favorite athletic team: Penn State

Athlete most admired: LeBron James

Most influential person on my athletic career: My dad

Most impressive athlete that you have competed against: Andy Zuchelli

Proudest athletic achievement: Winning the first playoff basketball game in a long time.

How I got my start: From my parents.

Future goal: To graduate from college with a degree in engineering. 

