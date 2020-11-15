Name: Chase DeLong

School: Bedford

Age: 18

Grade: 12

Sport: Soccer

Parents: Jim and Jenny DeLong, of Bedford

Athletic achievements: 2019 LHAC all-conference team, 2019 Bedford soccer MVP, 2020 all-state team

Coach’s quote: “Chase has developed into a great leader of men. He may be a skilled soccer player, but his strongest asset is to lead and influence those around him to be better people.” — Bedford boys soccer coach Barrett Schrock

Favorite subject: Math

Favorite movie: “Interstellar”

Favorite book or video game: “20,000 Leagues Under the Sea” by Jules Verne

Favorite food: Barbeque chicken

Favorite teacher (and what they teach): Sara Musgrove (American literature)

Favorite song: “Somethin’ Bad” by Miranda Lambert, duet with Carrie Underwood

Outside interests: Aviation, skiing

If you were an animal, what animal would you be and why?: An eagle. Eagles have the ability to be both incredibly ferocious when hunting and stunningly elegant when flying.

Favorite athletic team: Manchester City FC

Athlete most admired: Kevin De Bruyne

Most influential person on my athletic career: Coach (Barrett) Schrock

Most impressive athlete that you have competed against: Benjamin Martino (Philadelphia Union II keeper)

Proudest athletic achievement: Winning the 2020 District 5 Class AA championship

How I got my start: 8-Under local rec league soccer

Future goal: Attend college and become a pilot in the Coast Guard

Cory Isenberg is a sports reporter and columnist for The Tribune-Democrat. She can be reached at (814) 532-5080.​ Follow her on Twitter @CoryIsenbergTD.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you