Name: Chase DeLong
School: Bedford
Age: 18
Grade: 12
Sport: Soccer
Parents: Jim and Jenny DeLong, of Bedford
Athletic achievements: 2019 LHAC all-conference team, 2019 Bedford soccer MVP, 2020 all-state team
Coach’s quote: “Chase has developed into a great leader of men. He may be a skilled soccer player, but his strongest asset is to lead and influence those around him to be better people.” — Bedford boys soccer coach Barrett Schrock
Favorite subject: Math
Favorite movie: “Interstellar”
Favorite book or video game: “20,000 Leagues Under the Sea” by Jules Verne
Favorite food: Barbeque chicken
Favorite teacher (and what they teach): Sara Musgrove (American literature)
Favorite song: “Somethin’ Bad” by Miranda Lambert, duet with Carrie Underwood
Outside interests: Aviation, skiing
If you were an animal, what animal would you be and why?: An eagle. Eagles have the ability to be both incredibly ferocious when hunting and stunningly elegant when flying.
Favorite athletic team: Manchester City FC
Athlete most admired: Kevin De Bruyne
Most influential person on my athletic career: Coach (Barrett) Schrock
Most impressive athlete that you have competed against: Benjamin Martino (Philadelphia Union II keeper)
Proudest athletic achievement: Winning the 2020 District 5 Class AA championship
How I got my start: 8-Under local rec league soccer
Future goal: Attend college and become a pilot in the Coast Guard
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.