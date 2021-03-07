Name: Casey Cruse
School: Conemaugh Valley
Age: 18
Grade: 12
Sports: Basketball, baseball and golf
Parents: Denny and Teri Cruse, of Daisytown
Athletic achievements: In basketball, three-year letterwinner; in golf, four-year letterwinner, three-year WestPAC all-conference, two-year team MVP, six-time medalist, four-time District 6 qualifier; in baseball, four-year letterwinner, one-year WestPAC all-conference.
Coach’s quote: “Casey has been a leader in our program, on and off the court, from a young age. His work ethic has helped him become a great player, but what makes him unique is that he is a student of the game. He sees and understands things about basketball that most players his age can’t fully grasp. It’s common to see him at practice helping the younger players and sharing what he has learned. It’s been a pleasure to coach him.” — Conemaugh Valley boys basketball coach Eric Miller
Favorite subject: Calculus
Favorite movie: “A Hard Day’s Night”
Favorite book or video game: “The Lottery” by Shirley Jackson
Favorite food: Pretzels
Favorite teacher (and what they teach): Mrs. Amy Beiter (chemistry)
Favorite song: “Hey Jude” by the Beatles
Outside interests: Playing guitar, studying music and playing video games with my friends
If you were an animal, what animal would you be and why?: A crow, because they have an easy life.
Favorite athletic team: Pittsburgh Pirates
Athlete most admired: Larry Bird
Most influential person on my athletic career: My dad
Most impressive athlete that you have competed against: Vileska Gelpi, Rockwood golfer
Proudest athletic achievement: Making all-conference as a freshman
How I got my start: My dad would take my brother to our local basketball court to practice, and I would go with them.
Future goal: Attend Pitt-Johnstown to major in secondary education math with a minor in physics, and to coach high school sports someday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.