Name: Caleb Patterson
School: Cambria Heights
Age: 17
Grade: 12
Sport: Soccer
Parents: Shannon Pompa, of Patton, and Chris Patterson, of Northern Cambria
Athletic achievements: Lettering all four years, posting three shutouts in first four starts in goal and also playing high school indoor soccer in eighth grade.
Coach’s quote: “Caleb’s a four-year starter who has played multiple positions throughout his tenure. He is a true team player that has always played where we needed him. During training camp, Caleb was willing to move to goalie to help the team. He has done a phenomenal job at goal this season and has impacted our team tremendously.”
– Cambria Heights boys soccer coach Adam Strasser
Favorite subject: Physical education
Favorite movie: “Fast & Furious”
Favorite video game: “Call of Duty”
Favorite food: Four-cheese mac and cheese with honey chicken tenders
Favorite teacher (and what they teach): Mr. Vescovi, geometry
Favorite song: “Bones” by Imagine Dragons
Favorite app on your phone: Snapchat
Outside interests: Cars, fishing, paintball, golfing and hanging out with friends.
If you were an animal, what animal would you be and why?: A sloth because they are very laid-back, calm and slow. They are very adorable animals.
Athlete most admired: My brothers
Most influential person on my athletic career: My brothers
Most impressive athlete that you have competed against: I can’t remember, but there have been some pretty good ones.
Proudest athletic achievement: Getting chosen for this honor.
How I got my start: How I got my start in goal was actually this year. I got told to try out because we didn’t have a goalie, so this is my first year as a goalkeeper.
Future goal: Have a good season and make it to the playoffs for my final year of soccer. Also to succeed in my future after high school.
