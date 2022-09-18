Name: Caleb Patterson

School: Cambria Heights

Age: 17

Grade: 12

Sport: Soccer

Parents: Shannon Pompa, of Patton, and Chris Patterson, of Northern Cambria

Athletic achievements: Lettering all four years, posting three shutouts in first four starts in goal and also playing high school indoor soccer in eighth grade.

Coach’s quote: “Caleb’s a four-year starter who has played multiple positions throughout his tenure. He is a true team player that has always played where we needed him. During training camp, Caleb was willing to move to goalie to help the team. He has done a phenomenal job at goal this season and has impacted our team tremendously.”

– Cambria Heights boys soccer coach Adam Strasser

Favorite subject: Physical education

Favorite movie: “Fast & Furious”

Favorite video game: “Call of Duty”

Favorite food: Four-cheese mac and cheese with honey chicken tenders

Favorite teacher (and what they teach): Mr. Vescovi, geometry

Favorite song: “Bones” by Imagine Dragons

Favorite app on your phone: Snapchat

Outside interests: Cars, fishing, paintball, golfing and hanging out with friends.

If you were an animal, what animal would you be and why?: A sloth because they are very laid-back, calm and slow. They are very adorable animals.

Athlete most admired: My brothers

Most influential person on my athletic career: My brothers

Most impressive athlete that you have competed against: I can’t remember, but there have been some pretty good ones.

Proudest athletic achievement: Getting chosen for this honor.

How I got my start: How I got my start in goal was actually this year. I got told to try out because we didn’t have a goalie, so this is my first year as a goalkeeper.

Future goal: Have a good season and make it to the playoffs for my final year of soccer. Also to succeed in my future after high school.

