Name: Caleb Burke
School: Richland
Age: 18
Grade: 12
Sports: Basketball, football
Parents: Greg and Tammy Burke, of Johnstown
Athletic achievements: In football, holds nine Richland all-time receiving records, 2019 PennLive all-offensive team, 2018 first team PA Football News, 2018 first team Western PA Football, 2018-19 Laurel Highlands all-conference, 2018 first team Tribune-Democrat all-area team, four-year letterman; in basketball, two-time District 6-AAA champions, 2018 PIAA runner-up, 2018 Laurel Highlands all-conference team, four-year letterman.
Coach’s quote: “It’s been a pleasure to watch Caleb grow and mature as a young man and an athlete. It’s great to see Caleb being rewarded for all the hard work he’s put in for many years. He realizes he has God-given ability and works to improve everyday. I can never replace a player like Caleb on our basketball team, but he has set an example for others to follow in the future. Caleb is one of the best two-sport athletes to ever play at Richland.” — Richland boys basketball coach Greg Burke
Favorite subject: Government
Favorite movie: “Invincible”
Favorite book or video game: “Call of Duty Modern Warfare”
Favorite food: Rizzo’s steak tips (that was my pre-game meal for every football game from 9-12th grade)
Favorite song: “The Box” by Roddy Ricch
Outside interests: Fishing, skiing, hanging out with friends
If you were an animal, what animal would you be and why?: Cheetah, they are very fast and intelligent.
Favorite athletic team: Pittsburgh Steelers
Athlete most admired: Cooper Kupp
Most influential person on my athletic career: My father
Most impressive athlete that you have competed against: M.J. Devonshire from Aliquippa during the basketball state playoffs.
Proudest athletic achievement: 2019 PennLive Pennsylvania all-offensive team
How I got my start: I’ve been around sports since I was born and would go to practice with my dad. Then, it all started in preschool with basketball and first grade in football.
Future goal: Work hard at the University of New Hampshire to get a business degree and play football to the best of my ability.
