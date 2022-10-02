Name: Calan Bollman
School: Chestnut Ridge
Age: 17
Grade: 12
Sports: Cross country, wrestling and track and field
Parents: Carey and Caryn Bollman, of Osterburg
Athletic achievements: In cross country, 2021 Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference champion, three-time state qualifier, two-time state medalist (fourth in 2021 and 17th in 2020) and 2021 District 5 Class 1A champion; in wrestling, 104 career victories, three-time District 5 Class 2A champion, two-time Southwest Regional champion, three-time state qualifier and two-time state medalist (fifth in 2022 and second in 2020); in track and field, state qualifier in three events and 2022 District 5 champion in the 1600 and 3200 meters.
Coach’s quote: “Calan is one of the hardest working athletes I’ve had the opportunity to work with. He’s always working to be better. He has put so much time into being the best that he can be. He has improved so much throughout his years in cross country and track. He puts in the time outside of practice and asks what he needs to do to get better. He holds the rest of the team accountable and provides the leadership that our team needs. I’m excited to see what he accomplishes this year and in the future.” – Chestnut Ridge cross country and track and field coach Jason Tew
Favorite subject: History
Favorite movie: “Fast & Furious” series
Favorite book: “Can’t Hurt Me” by David Goggins
Favorite food: Wings
Favorite teacher (and what they teach): Miss Romano, physical education
Favorite song: “Back in Blood” by Pooh Shiesty
Favorite app on your phone: Snapchat
Outside interests: Hunting, fishing, hanging with friends and being in the student section.
If you were an animal, what animal would you be and why?: A lion because they are the king of the jungle and rule the planet.
Favorite athletic team: Penn State
Athlete most admired: MMA fighter Conor McGregor
Most influential person on my athletic career: My father, Carey
Most impressive athlete that you have competed against: Wake Forest freshman and Greencastle-Antrim graduate Weber Long
Proudest athletic achievement: Breaking the school’s 3,200-meter relay record
How I got my start: Track and field days
Future goal: Compete at the Division I level in cross country and track and field.
- Jake Oswalt
