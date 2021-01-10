Cael Long

Westmont Hilltop junior Cael Long is the Male Spotlight Athlete of the Week for Monday, Jan. 11, 2021. 

Name: Cael Long

School: Westmont Hilltop

Age: 17

Grade: 11

Sports: Swimming, tennis and track and field

Parents: Tim Long and Jennifer Russell-Long, of Old Westmont, Johnstown

Athletic achievements: In swimming, two-event 2020 District 6 champion-200-yard medley relay and 100 breaststroke, two school records in 100 breaststroke and 100 backstroke, 2020 Central Western Allegheny Aquatic Conference two fastest times of season-200 IM and 100 breaststroke, 2019 CWAAC fastest time of season-100 backstroke, two-time first team CWAAC.

Coach’s quote: “Cael Long holds both the Westmont Hilltop swim team records in the 100-yard breaststroke (1:02.96) and in the 100-yard backstroke (56:30). He is also the defending District 6 champion in 100 breaststroke and a member of the District 6 champion 200-medley relay.” — Westmont Hilltop swimming coach John Hicks

Favorite subject: AP computer science principles

Favorite movie: All “Lord of the Rings” films

Favorite book or video game: “The Silmarillion” by J.R.R. Tolkien

Favorite food: Honey BBQ ribs

Favorite teachers (and what they teach): Mr. Brumbaugh (marching band) and Mr. Rearick (physics)

Favorite song: “Whatever It Takes” by Imagine Dragons

Outside interests: Hunting, fishing, mountain biking, Warhammer tabletop gaming, cooking with recipes around the world and artwork-dragon specialty.

If you were an animal, what animal would you be and why?: An orca, because they are intelligent and aggressive in the water.

Favorite athletic team: Pittsburgh Steelers

Athlete most admired: Michael Phelps

Most influential persons on my athletic career: CrossFit coach JP Skelley and swim coaches Denny Hartnett and Glenn Giles.

Most impressive athlete that you have competed against: St. Joseph’s Reece Bloom

Proudest athletic achievement: Swimming the butterfly leg on my 200 medley relay team to help Westmont Hilltop win the gold medal at the 2020 District 6 competition qualifying all four of us for the PIAA Class AA championships.

How I got my start: My older brothers, Mace and Colter, taught me to swim before I could walk, and I joined the swim team with them at the age of 4.

Future goal: Attend a four-year college and compete on their swimming and water polo teams.

Cory Isenberg is a sports reporter and columnist for The Tribune-Democrat. She can be reached at (814) 532-5080.​ Follow her on Twitter @CoryIsenbergTD.

