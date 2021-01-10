Name: Cael Long
School: Westmont Hilltop
Age: 17
Grade: 11
Sports: Swimming, tennis and track and field
Parents: Tim Long and Jennifer Russell-Long, of Old Westmont, Johnstown
Athletic achievements: In swimming, two-event 2020 District 6 champion-200-yard medley relay and 100 breaststroke, two school records in 100 breaststroke and 100 backstroke, 2020 Central Western Allegheny Aquatic Conference two fastest times of season-200 IM and 100 breaststroke, 2019 CWAAC fastest time of season-100 backstroke, two-time first team CWAAC.
Coach’s quote: “Cael Long holds both the Westmont Hilltop swim team records in the 100-yard breaststroke (1:02.96) and in the 100-yard backstroke (56:30). He is also the defending District 6 champion in 100 breaststroke and a member of the District 6 champion 200-medley relay.” — Westmont Hilltop swimming coach John Hicks
Favorite subject: AP computer science principles
Favorite movie: All “Lord of the Rings” films
Favorite book or video game: “The Silmarillion” by J.R.R. Tolkien
Favorite food: Honey BBQ ribs
Favorite teachers (and what they teach): Mr. Brumbaugh (marching band) and Mr. Rearick (physics)
Favorite song: “Whatever It Takes” by Imagine Dragons
Outside interests: Hunting, fishing, mountain biking, Warhammer tabletop gaming, cooking with recipes around the world and artwork-dragon specialty.
If you were an animal, what animal would you be and why?: An orca, because they are intelligent and aggressive in the water.
Favorite athletic team: Pittsburgh Steelers
Athlete most admired: Michael Phelps
Most influential persons on my athletic career: CrossFit coach JP Skelley and swim coaches Denny Hartnett and Glenn Giles.
Most impressive athlete that you have competed against: St. Joseph’s Reece Bloom
Proudest athletic achievement: Swimming the butterfly leg on my 200 medley relay team to help Westmont Hilltop win the gold medal at the 2020 District 6 competition qualifying all four of us for the PIAA Class AA championships.
How I got my start: My older brothers, Mace and Colter, taught me to swim before I could walk, and I joined the swim team with them at the age of 4.
Future goal: Attend a four-year college and compete on their swimming and water polo teams.
