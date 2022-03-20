Name: Cael Long
School: Westmont Hilltop
Age: 18
Grade: 12
Sport: Swimming
Parents: Tim and Jennifer Long, of Johnstown
Athletic achievements: Three-time District 6 gold medalist in the 100-yard breaststroke and two-time winner in the 200 individual medley, Westmont Hilltop record holder in the 200 IM, 100 backstroke and 100 breaststroke, Greater Johnstown YMCA record-holder in the 200 IM, 400 IM, 200 breaststroke and 200 medley relay and YMCA National Swimming qualifier in four individual events and three relays.
Coach’s quote: “Cael puts his whole life into the pool. He is constantly striving to be better than he was the day before with double practices, never-ending dryland routines and a focus that pushes him to do whatever he can to make his team better. Virginia Wesleyan University is getting an outstanding individual that is not only going to be a dedicated team member of their swim program, but also of their school, too.”
— Westmont Hilltop swimming coach Jay Hicks
Favorite subject: Art
Favorite movie: “The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers”
Favorite book: “Dune” by Frank Herbert
Favorite food: Spicy Ramen bowl
Favorite school administrator: Ms. Hannah Little, guidance counselor
Favorite song: “Four Seasons Autumn (third movement)” by Antonio Vivaldi
Outside interests: Cooking homemade recipes out of Harry Potter-, One Piece Pirates- and video game-themed cookbooks and Warhammer tabletop gaming
If you were an animal, what animal would you be and why?: A Ghost Leviathan from Subnautica because they swim fast and skillfully in deep water.
Favorite athletic team: Altoona Curve
Most influential people on my athletic career: Greater Johnstown YMCA coach Glenn Giles and Westmont Hilltop coaches Jay Hicks, Katie Rutledge and Denny Hartnett.
Most impressive athlete that you have competed against: Indiana High School/Indiana YMCA swimmer Preston Kessler
Proudest athletic achievement: At the March 2022 PA West District Championship, I anchored Greater Johnstown YMCA’s gold medal-winning 200 free relay team (1:28.89) along with teammates Westmont Hilltop’s Elijah Innis, Conemaugh Township’s Herman Zilch IV and Blacklick Valley’s Noah Marsinko, qualifying a third relay for YMCA Swimming Nationals.
How I got my start: My older brothers, Mace and Colter, taught me to swim before I could walk.
Future goal: Swim for Virginia Wesleyan University and major in art education.
- Jake Oswalt
