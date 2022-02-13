Name: Bruce Moore

School: Ferndale Area

Age:18

Grade: 12

Sports: Basketball and football

Parents: Bruce and Tasha Moore, of Ferndale

Athletic achievements: In football, selected to play in the 2022 Ken Lantzy Football All-Star Classic and two-time first-team member of The Tribune-Democrat All-Area Football Team on the defensive line as a member of the Conemaugh Valley squad.

Coaches' quotes: "Bruce is a great young man. I’ve had the opportunity to coach him for two years of varsity football and three years of varsity basketball. He’s a leader in the locker room, at practices and during the games, both on the field and on the court. His teammates look up to him. He’s very disciplined and respectful. Bruce will do anything you ask of him without question. I’m glad to have had the chance to be one of his coaches." – Ferndale boys basketball coach Matt Haguer

"Bruce is a hard-working kid who has a huge heart. He has a great personality and isn’t afraid to help out the younger kids. He definitely earned his nickname (Beastmode) cause he can turn it up quickly." – Conemaugh Valley football coach Matt Kent

Favorite subject: Physical education

Favorite movie: "The Longest Yard"

Favorite book or video game: "NBA 2K16"

Favorite food: Steak

Favorite teacher (and what they teach): All my teachers are great

Outside interests: Riding quads and lifting weights

If you were an animal, what animal would you be and why?: A dog because they live easy lives.

Favorite athletic team: Pittsburgh Steelers

Athlete most admired: Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James

Most influential person on my athletic career: My mother, Tasha

Most impressive athlete that you have competed against: They're all impressive

Proudest athletic achievement: Making it to the District 6 football playoffs twice.

How I got my start: My brother, TaShaun Moore

Future goal: Be successful in life

