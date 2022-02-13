Name: Bruce Moore
School: Ferndale Area
Age:18
Grade: 12
Sports: Basketball and football
Parents: Bruce and Tasha Moore, of Ferndale
Athletic achievements: In football, selected to play in the 2022 Ken Lantzy Football All-Star Classic and two-time first-team member of The Tribune-Democrat All-Area Football Team on the defensive line as a member of the Conemaugh Valley squad.
Coaches' quotes: "Bruce is a great young man. I’ve had the opportunity to coach him for two years of varsity football and three years of varsity basketball. He’s a leader in the locker room, at practices and during the games, both on the field and on the court. His teammates look up to him. He’s very disciplined and respectful. Bruce will do anything you ask of him without question. I’m glad to have had the chance to be one of his coaches." – Ferndale boys basketball coach Matt Haguer
"Bruce is a hard-working kid who has a huge heart. He has a great personality and isn’t afraid to help out the younger kids. He definitely earned his nickname (Beastmode) cause he can turn it up quickly." – Conemaugh Valley football coach Matt Kent
Favorite subject: Physical education
Favorite movie: "The Longest Yard"
Favorite book or video game: "NBA 2K16"
Favorite food: Steak
Favorite teacher (and what they teach): All my teachers are great
Outside interests: Riding quads and lifting weights
If you were an animal, what animal would you be and why?: A dog because they live easy lives.
Favorite athletic team: Pittsburgh Steelers
Athlete most admired: Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James
Most influential person on my athletic career: My mother, Tasha
Most impressive athlete that you have competed against: They're all impressive
Proudest athletic achievement: Making it to the District 6 football playoffs twice.
How I got my start: My brother, TaShaun Moore
Future goal: Be successful in life
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.