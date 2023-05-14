Name: Brook Williamson
School: Forest Hills
Age: 18
Grade: 12
Sport: Baseball
Parents: Doug and Amanda Williamson, of Elton
Athletic achievements: In baseball, four-year letterman, 2021 and 2023 Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference champions, MVP of the 2021 Boswell Area Jaycees High School Baseball Classic and athletic scholarship at Indiana University of Pennsylvania.
Coach’s quote: “Brook has had a tremendous career at Forest Hills. He has taken his game this year to a different level of play. He has had clutch hits all year and has led the team in most offensive categories. He has become a great leader and is a positive role model to his younger teammates. It has been an honor and privilege to coach such a fine young man.” – Forest Hills baseball coach Joe Carpenter
Favorite subject: History
Favorite movie: “Moneyball”
Favorite video game: “Grand Theft Auto V”
Favorite food: Medium-rare New York strip steak
Favorite teacher (subject taught): Mr. Grove, Honors Government
Favorite song: “Everlong” by Foo Fighters
Favorite app on your phone: Instagram
Outside interests: Hunting, fishing, umpiring, PlayStation and hanging out with friends and family
If you were an animal, what animal would you be and why?: A bald eagle just because
Favorite athletic team: Pittsburgh Steelers
Athlete most admired: Baltimore Orioles catcher Adley Rutschman
Most influential person on my athletic career: Pitt-Johnstown pitching coach Rick Roberts
Most impressive athlete that you have competed against: Central High School graduate and Louisiana State freshman outfielder Paxton Kling
Proudest athletic accomplishment: Signing to play baseball at Indiana University of Pennsylvania
How I got my start: I can remember playing in the backyard with my dad as a 4-5 year old. I got into tee-ball when I was old enough and fell in love with it.
Future goal: Graduate from college and pursue a career in law enforcement (state police and/or federal).
– Jake Oswalt
