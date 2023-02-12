Name: Brock Holderbaum

School: Chestnut Ridge

Age: 18

Grade: 12

Sports: Wrestling, track and field and soccer

Parents: Darren and Melissa Holderbaum, of Alum Bank

Athletic achievements: In wrestling, 2022 District 5 Class 2A champion, 2022 and 2023 Thomas Automotive Tournament champ, fourth-place finisher at 2022 Southwest Regional tournament, 2022 state qualifier and member of four District 5 Class 2A dual-meet tournament championship teams.

Coach’s quote: “Brock has grown into a great young man and leader within our room. His raw talent and maturity this year has made him a favorite to be high on the podium in Hershey.” – Chestnut Ridge wrestling coach Josh Deputy

Favorite subject: History

Favorite movie: “Cars”

Favorite video game: “Fortnite”

Favorite food: Salmon and rice

Favorite teacher (subject taught): Mr. Fleegle, Combined Annotation Dependent Depletion (CADD)

Favorite song: “How Do I Say Goodbye” by Dean Lewis

Favorite app on your phone: Crossy Road

Outside interests: Dirt bike riding and traveling with family

If you were an animal, what animal would you be and why?: A cheetah because they are fast

Favorite athletic team: Pittsburgh Steelers

Athlete most admired: United States Olympic wrestler Jordan Burroughs

Most influential person on my athletic career: Brother Nathan Holderbaum

Most impressive athlete that you have competed against: Bishop McCort Catholic freshman Jax Forrest

Proudest athletic achievement: 2022 state qualifier in wrestling

How I got my start: Started wrestling in seventh grade with my dad as my coach.

Future goal: Graduate from high school and find a good job.

