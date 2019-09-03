Name: Brian Walwro
School: Central Cambria
Age: 17
Grade: 12
Sports: Golf, basketball and trapshooting
Parents: Mike and Lynn Walwro, of Colver
Athletic achievements: LHAC all-conference golf team 2018
Coach’s quote: “Brian is a hard worker, a great leader for our team and role model for our younger players. He is playing really well right now and it has shown in that he has taken medalist honors at every match so far.” — Central Cambria golf coach Keith Gilkey
Favorite subject: Accounting
Favorite movie: “Caddyshack”
Favorite book or video game: “Madden NFL”
Favorite food: Reese’s Cups
Favorite teacher (and what they teach): Mr. Tim Miller, accounting
Favorite song: “Home Sweet Home” by Motley Crue
Outside interests: Trapshooting, church volunteering, and hanging out with friends
If you were an animal, what animal would you be and why?: A turtle because I’m slow at everything I do.
Favorite athletic team: Pittsburgh Steelers
Athlete most admired: Jack Nicklaus
Most influential persons on my athletic career: My dad and coaches for always pushing me to become the best golfer and person I could become.
Most impressive athletic that you have competed against: Alex Kiepert, a former teammate my sophomore year.
Proudest athletic achievements: Becoming the No. 1 player for the golf team and making the LHAC all-conference team.
How I got my start: When I was little, my dad would always take my brother and I to local golf courses on the weekends and that is where I found out I had some talent in golf because I would usually beat both of them.
Future goal: Play golf in college and study accounting/business.
