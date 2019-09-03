Brian Walwro

Central Cambria senior Brian Walwro is the Male Spotlight Athlete of the Week for Tuesday, September 3, 2019.

Name: Brian Walwro

School: Central Cambria

Age: 17

Grade: 12

Sports: Golf, basketball and trapshooting

Parents: Mike and Lynn Walwro, of Colver

Athletic achievements: LHAC all-conference golf team 2018

Coach’s quote: “Brian is a hard worker, a great leader for our team and role model for our younger players. He is playing really well right now and it has shown in that he has taken medalist honors at every match so far.” — Central Cambria golf coach Keith Gilkey

Favorite subject: Accounting

Favorite movie: “Caddyshack”

Favorite book or video game: “Madden NFL”

Favorite food: Reese’s Cups

Favorite teacher (and what they teach): Mr. Tim Miller, accounting

Favorite song: “Home Sweet Home” by Motley Crue

Outside interests: Trapshooting, church volunteering, and hanging out with friends

If you were an animal, what animal would you be and why?: A turtle because I’m slow at everything I do.

Favorite athletic team: Pittsburgh Steelers

Athlete most admired: Jack Nicklaus

Most influential persons on my athletic career: My dad and coaches for always pushing me to become the best golfer and person I could become.

Most impressive athletic that you have competed against: Alex Kiepert, a former teammate my sophomore year.

Proudest athletic achievements: Becoming the No. 1 player for the golf team and making the LHAC all-conference team.

How I got my start: When I was little, my dad would always take my brother and I to local golf courses on the weekends and that is where I found out I had some talent in golf because I would usually beat both of them.

Future goal: Play golf in college and study accounting/business.

Cory Isenberg is a sports reporter and columnist for The Tribune-Democrat. She can be reached at (814) 532-5080.​ Follow her on Twitter @CoryIsenbergTD.

Tags