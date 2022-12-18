Name: Brennan Karalfa
School: Bishop McCort Catholic
Age: 17
Grade: 12
Sports: Hockey and golf
Parents: Jed and Amy Karalfa, of Johnstown
Athletic achievements: In hockey, 2021 and 2022 Laurel Mountain Hockey League champions, nominated for PIHL player of the month in November 2022, 2021-22 LMHL offensive player of the year and 2022 Eastern Junior Elite Prospects League (EJEPL) most points and most goals; in golf, finished second in the 2022 District 6 Class 2A golf championships, third in 2022 Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference championships, 2022 all-LHAC selection and 2022 PIAA Class 2A qualifier.
Coaches quote: “Brennan is truly the team leader. He cares more about the team and his teammates than his own individual accomplishments. In a few short months, Brennan will leave McCort with many awards and honors. Over time, those may fade or be packed away in boxes, but the character Brennan has demonstrated will not fade and will serve him well as he travels life’s roads.” – Bishop McCort Catholic hockey coach Art McQuillan
Favorite subject: Chemistry
Favorite movie: “Slap Shot”
Favorite video game: “Madden NFL 23”
Favorite food: Chicken Alfredo
Favorite teacher (subject taught): Mr. Schellhammer, history
Favorite song: “Beat the Odds” by Lil Tjay
Favorite app on your phone: Snapchat
Outside interests: Going to the gym and fishing
If you were an animal, what animal would you be and why?: An eagle so I can fly around.
Favorite athletic team: Tampa Bay Lighting
Athlete most admired: Tiger Woods
Most influential person on my athletic career: My dad, Jed
Most impressive athlete that you have competed against: South Fayette senior hockey player Wes Schwarzmiller
Proudest athletic moment: Qualifying for the 2022 PIAA golf championships
How I got my start: I watched my brother play growing up and was always around the game, so I started playing at a young age.
Future goal: Go to college after I graduate high school and maybe play golf in college.
– Jake Oswalt
