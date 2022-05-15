Name: Brayden Mennett
School: Central Cambria
Age: 18
Grade: 12
Sports: Baseball, trap shooting and soccer
Parents: Cory and Dee Mennett, of Ebensburg
Athletic achievements: Leading team to the District 6 playoffs in 2021 and continuing my baseball career at St. Vincent Vincent pitching for the Bearcats.
Coach’s quote: “Brayden is the epitome of a student-athlete and has been a joy to coach and watch develop over the past four years. He’s been our No. 1 on the mound for us the last two years and has won a lot of ballgames. St. Vincent is getting an individual that is going to do everything he can to maximize his potential, and we’ll look forward to following the progression of his career as he moves on to the next level.”
– Central Cambria baseball coach Joe Klezek
Favorite subject: Math
Favorite movie: “White House Down”
Favorite video game: “Forza Motorsport 7”
Favorite food: Pizza
Favorite teacher (and what they teach): Mr. Manack, engineering
Favorite song: “Wasted On You” by Morgan Wallen
Outside interests: Hunting, fishing, working out and hanging out with friends.
If you were an animal, what animal would you be and why?: A lion, one of our team mottos is, “be a lion.” When I am pitching, I like to think of myself as a lion because they have a lot of strength and power, which is necessary to be a good pitcher.
Favorite athletic team: Philadelphia Phillies
Most influential person on my athletic career: My dad, Cory
Most impressive athlete that you have competed against: Central High School senior and Louisiana State baseball signee Paxton Kling
Proudest athletic achievement: Leading my team in total wins last season as a pitcher and helping the team make the playoffs for the first time in many years.
How I got my start: Started playing baseball when I was 4 and haven’t looked back
Future goal: Play baseball as long as I can and graduate college with my computer science degree.
Jake Oswalt
