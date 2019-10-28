Brandan Marhefka

Windber senior Brandan Marhefka is the Male Spotlight Athlete of the Week for Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019.

Name: Brandan Marhefka

School: Windber

Age: 17

Grade: 12

Sports: Soccer, auto racing

Parents: Rob and Chris Marhefka, of Windber

Athletic achievements: WestPAC All-Conference Team, Somerset County second team, two District 5 soccer championships, and two WestPAC 

championships

Coach’s quote: “I have always admired Brandan’s love for competition. He is always competing in practices and games which raises the level of expectations for his teammates. Brandan is a team captain and has been a valued member of our soccer team for four years. Brandan has been a major contributor to our team’s success over the past four years.” — Windber boys soccer coach Brett Hoffman

Favorite subject: Technology class

Favorite movie: “Happy Gilmore”

Favorite book or video game: “Grand Theft Auto 5”

Favorite food: Steak

Favorite teacher (and what they teach): Mr. McClain, math

Favorite song: “Free Bird” by Lynyrd Skynyrd

Outside interests: Hunting, snowboarding and hanging out with the boys.

If you were an animal, what animal would you be and why?: A bear, because they are high up on the food chain and they hunt down weaker animals.

Favorite athletic team: Chelsea FC

Athlete most admired: Kyle Larson

Most influential person on my athletic career: My brother, Devan Marhefka

Proudest athletic achievement: Winning two District 5 soccer titles, back to back.

How I got my start: Playing Windber AYSO soccer

Future goal: To attend a college or technical school and pursue a job within my degree.

