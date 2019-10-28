Name: Brandan Marhefka
School: Windber
Age: 17
Grade: 12
Sports: Soccer, auto racing
Parents: Rob and Chris Marhefka, of Windber
Athletic achievements: WestPAC All-Conference Team, Somerset County second team, two District 5 soccer championships, and two WestPAC
championships
Coach’s quote: “I have always admired Brandan’s love for competition. He is always competing in practices and games which raises the level of expectations for his teammates. Brandan is a team captain and has been a valued member of our soccer team for four years. Brandan has been a major contributor to our team’s success over the past four years.” — Windber boys soccer coach Brett Hoffman
Favorite subject: Technology class
Favorite movie: “Happy Gilmore”
Favorite book or video game: “Grand Theft Auto 5”
Favorite food: Steak
Favorite teacher (and what they teach): Mr. McClain, math
Favorite song: “Free Bird” by Lynyrd Skynyrd
Outside interests: Hunting, snowboarding and hanging out with the boys.
If you were an animal, what animal would you be and why?: A bear, because they are high up on the food chain and they hunt down weaker animals.
Favorite athletic team: Chelsea FC
Athlete most admired: Kyle Larson
Most influential person on my athletic career: My brother, Devan Marhefka
Proudest athletic achievement: Winning two District 5 soccer titles, back to back.
How I got my start: Playing Windber AYSO soccer
Future goal: To attend a college or technical school and pursue a job within my degree.
