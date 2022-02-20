Name: Braden Sweeney

School: Central Cambria

Age: 18

Grade: 12

Sport: Hockey

Parents: Daniel and Stacy Sweeney, of Ebensburg

Athletic achievements: Captain of Central Cambria’s hockey team as a junior and senior year, leading the Laurel Mountain Hockey League in goals (36), played in the Laurel Mountain Hockey League All-Star Game and member of the Armstrong Arrows travel hockey team.

Coach’s quote: “Braden is one of our captains and a great leader for the team. As for a player, he is an impact playmaker when his line is on the ice. He is also used as one of our first line penalty and power players. All in all, Braden is an asset to our varsity team.”

– Central Cambria hockey coach Tom Eckenrod

Favorite subject: Broadcast

Favorite movie: “Spider-Man”

Favorite video game: “NHL 21”

Favorite food: Burgers

Favorite teacher (and what they teach): Mr. O’Brien, broadcast, film and documentary

Favorite song: “Demon Time” by Trippie Redd

Outside interest: Hanging out with my girlfriend.

If you were an animal, what animal would you be and why?: A lion because they are the kings.

Favorite athletic team: Pittsburgh Penguins

Athlete most admired: Sidney Crosby

Most influential person on my athletic career: My dad, Daniel.

Most impressive athlete that you have competed against: Westmont Hilltop senior Kyle Replogle

Proudest athletic achievement: Executing “The Michigan” shot against Greater Johnstown High School on Jan. 27.

How I got my start: I starting skating at age 3. My parents put me on an in-house team in Altoona by age 4. I then got into the Little Pens program and on to the Trackers. I have been on the ice ever since.

Future goal: Undecided as to where I want to go to school, but I do want to continue to play hockey.

