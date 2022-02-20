Name: Braden Sweeney
School: Central Cambria
Age: 18
Grade: 12
Sport: Hockey
Parents: Daniel and Stacy Sweeney, of Ebensburg
Athletic achievements: Captain of Central Cambria’s hockey team as a junior and senior year, leading the Laurel Mountain Hockey League in goals (36), played in the Laurel Mountain Hockey League All-Star Game and member of the Armstrong Arrows travel hockey team.
Coach’s quote: “Braden is one of our captains and a great leader for the team. As for a player, he is an impact playmaker when his line is on the ice. He is also used as one of our first line penalty and power players. All in all, Braden is an asset to our varsity team.”
– Central Cambria hockey coach Tom Eckenrod
Favorite subject: Broadcast
Favorite movie: “Spider-Man”
Favorite video game: “NHL 21”
Favorite food: Burgers
Favorite teacher (and what they teach): Mr. O’Brien, broadcast, film and documentary
Favorite song: “Demon Time” by Trippie Redd
Outside interest: Hanging out with my girlfriend.
If you were an animal, what animal would you be and why?: A lion because they are the kings.
Favorite athletic team: Pittsburgh Penguins
Athlete most admired: Sidney Crosby
Most influential person on my athletic career: My dad, Daniel.
Most impressive athlete that you have competed against: Westmont Hilltop senior Kyle Replogle
Proudest athletic achievement: Executing “The Michigan” shot against Greater Johnstown High School on Jan. 27.
How I got my start: I starting skating at age 3. My parents put me on an in-house team in Altoona by age 4. I then got into the Little Pens program and on to the Trackers. I have been on the ice ever since.
Future goal: Undecided as to where I want to go to school, but I do want to continue to play hockey.
– Jake Oswalt
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.