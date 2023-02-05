Name: Brad Felix

School: United

Age: 18

Grade: 12

Sports: Basketball and baseball

Parents: Joe and Natalie Felix, of Blairsville

Athletic achievements: In basketball, 2021-22 Heritage Conference champions, 2020, 2021 and 2022 Boswell Area Jaycees Tournament champions and 2022 Boswell tournament MVP; in baseball, 2021 Heritage Conference champions and 2021 Indiana Gazette first-team selection.

Coach’s quote: “Brad Felix is the type of student-athlete that every coach would love to have on their roster. He is an honor student in the classroom and has dedicated himself to his craft in the gym. Brad is one of the hardest workers I have ever coached. He is a great teammate and his goals are team-oriented. He leads by example. His effort, unselfishness, grit and toughness have had a significant impact on our program over these past three seasons. I have no doubt that these characteristics will lead to many successes in his future. It has been a true honor and blessing to have had the opportunity to coach Brad.”

– United boys basketball coach Matt Rodkey

Favorite subject: Math

Favorite video game: “Call of Duty”

Favorite food: Steak

Favorite teacher (subject taught): Mrs. Respet, Family and Consumer Sciences

Favorite app on your phone: YouTube

Outside interests: Hunting, fishing and skiing

Favorite athletic team: Pittsburgh Steelers

Athlete most admired: Memphis Grizzlies point guard Ja Morant

Most influential person on my athletic career: My family and coaches

Most impressive athlete that you have competed against: Quaker Valley graduate and Shippensburg University freshman guard Markus Frank

Proudest athletic achievement: Winning 2022 Heritage Conference basketball championship

How I got my start: United youth basketball in third grade

Future goal: Attend college

Jake Oswalt

Jake Oswalt is a copy editor for The Tribune-Democrat. Follow him on Twitter @TheWizOfOz11

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you