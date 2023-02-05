Name: Brad Felix
School: United
Age: 18
Grade: 12
Sports: Basketball and baseball
Parents: Joe and Natalie Felix, of Blairsville
Athletic achievements: In basketball, 2021-22 Heritage Conference champions, 2020, 2021 and 2022 Boswell Area Jaycees Tournament champions and 2022 Boswell tournament MVP; in baseball, 2021 Heritage Conference champions and 2021 Indiana Gazette first-team selection.
Coach’s quote: “Brad Felix is the type of student-athlete that every coach would love to have on their roster. He is an honor student in the classroom and has dedicated himself to his craft in the gym. Brad is one of the hardest workers I have ever coached. He is a great teammate and his goals are team-oriented. He leads by example. His effort, unselfishness, grit and toughness have had a significant impact on our program over these past three seasons. I have no doubt that these characteristics will lead to many successes in his future. It has been a true honor and blessing to have had the opportunity to coach Brad.”
– United boys basketball coach Matt Rodkey
Favorite subject: Math
Favorite video game: “Call of Duty”
Favorite food: Steak
Favorite teacher (subject taught): Mrs. Respet, Family and Consumer Sciences
Favorite app on your phone: YouTube
Outside interests: Hunting, fishing and skiing
Favorite athletic team: Pittsburgh Steelers
Athlete most admired: Memphis Grizzlies point guard Ja Morant
Most influential person on my athletic career: My family and coaches
Most impressive athlete that you have competed against: Quaker Valley graduate and Shippensburg University freshman guard Markus Frank
Proudest athletic achievement: Winning 2022 Heritage Conference basketball championship
How I got my start: United youth basketball in third grade
Future goal: Attend college
– Jake Oswalt
