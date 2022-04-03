Name: Ben Tomb
School: United
Age: 18
Grade: 12
Sports: Baseball and basketball
Parents: Steve and Alicia Tomb, of Vintondale
Athletic achievements: In baseball, 2021 Heritage Conference champions, 2021 all-Heritage selection, 2021 Indiana Gazette Pitcher of the Year; in basketball, 2022 Heritage Conference champions.
Coach’s quote: “The conversation of who is the best pitcher ever to come out of United would stop and end with Randy Mazey back in the 1980’s. That conversation now needs to include Ben, and what he’s already accomplished and what he will accomplish this year. Since he was a freshman, to give him the ball once a week and come out on the right side of the win-loss column more than 90% of the time indicates just how good he’s been. What he did last year was like a baseball video game with 143 K’s in 58 and2/3 innings, but it wasn’t a video game, it was real life.”
– United baseball coach Doug McNulty
Favorite subject: English
Favorite movie: “Dumb and Dumber”
Favorite book: “David Copperfield” by Charles Dickens
Favorite food: Tater tots
Favorite teacher (and what they teach): Lori Gilbert, English
Favorite song: “Big Rock Candy Mountain” by Harry McClintock
Outside interests: Young Life, golf and bowling
If you were an animal, what animal would you be and why?: I would be an elephant because of their size and tusks.
Favorite athletic team: Chicago Cubs
Most influential person on my athletic career: Jamel Felder and Ted Figart working me hard for years on my pitching and baseball and working to get me stronger and become a better athlete.
Most impressive athlete that you have competed against: United senior Jon Henry. My whole life, we have pushed each other to be better in every sport we have done throughout our lives.
Proudest athletic achievement: No. 1 in the state last year for striking people out.
How I got my start: I started playing baseball when I was 3-4 years old and haven’t stopped playing since. Baseball really picked up for me when I was 13-14 years old and I started to throw pretty hard.
Future goal: To graduate from Pitt-Johnstown with a civil engineering degree and play baseball.
- Jake Oswalt
