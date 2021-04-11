Colin Gorman, Benjamin Berkebile

Westmont Hilltop’s Colin Gorman, left, tries stealing from Bishop McCort’s Benjamin Berkebile during a Laurel Mountain Hockey League championship game at 1st Summit Arena @ Cambria County War Memorial in Johnstown, PA., Thursday, Apr.1, 2021.

 By John Rucosky
jrucosky@tribdem.com

Name: Ben Berkebile

School: Bishop McCort Catholic

Age: 18

Grade: 12

Sports: Hockey, soccer and golf

Parents: Josh and Jill Berkebile, of Johnstown

Athletic achievements: Helping the Bishop McCort hockey team win the 2018 PIHL Penguin Cup Class 1A championship and the Laurel Mountain Hockey League title in 2021.

Coach’s quote: “Ben has been a very important leader for our hockey team. After overcoming a serious injury that left him out of a season, he jumped back into the lineup and became a huge spark for us. His knowledge of the game has made him into one of our best players as well as his versatility and speed that he brings on the ice.” — Bishop McCort hockey coach John Bradley

Favorite subject: Biology

Favorite movie: “Avengers: Endgame”

Favorite book or video game: “NHL 21”

Favorite food: Steak

Favorite teacher (and what they teach): Mrs. Bradley (biology)

Favorite song: “Life is Good” by Future

Outside interests: I like to fish, hang out with my friends and play guitar.

If you were an animal, what animal would you be and why?: I would be a wolf because they are always in a pack.

Favorite athletic team: Pittsburgh Penguins

Athlete most admired: Sidney Crosby

Most influential person on my athletic career: My dad who always pushed me to be better and coached me for most of my hockey career.

Most impressive athlete that you have competed against: Nick Frantz from Meadville

Proudest athletic achievement: Winning the PIHL Penguins Cup championship

How I got my start: I started playing mite hockey with the Johnstown Warriors when I was 4 years old.

Future goal: I plan on attending Duquesne University’s physician assistant program.

Jake Oswalt is a copy editor for The Tribune-Democrat. Follow him on Twitter @TheWizOfOz11. 

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you