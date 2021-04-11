Name: Ben Berkebile
School: Bishop McCort Catholic
Age: 18
Grade: 12
Sports: Hockey, soccer and golf
Parents: Josh and Jill Berkebile, of Johnstown
Athletic achievements: Helping the Bishop McCort hockey team win the 2018 PIHL Penguin Cup Class 1A championship and the Laurel Mountain Hockey League title in 2021.
Coach’s quote: “Ben has been a very important leader for our hockey team. After overcoming a serious injury that left him out of a season, he jumped back into the lineup and became a huge spark for us. His knowledge of the game has made him into one of our best players as well as his versatility and speed that he brings on the ice.” — Bishop McCort hockey coach John Bradley
Favorite subject: Biology
Favorite movie: “Avengers: Endgame”
Favorite book or video game: “NHL 21”
Favorite food: Steak
Favorite teacher (and what they teach): Mrs. Bradley (biology)
Favorite song: “Life is Good” by Future
Outside interests: I like to fish, hang out with my friends and play guitar.
If you were an animal, what animal would you be and why?: I would be a wolf because they are always in a pack.
Favorite athletic team: Pittsburgh Penguins
Athlete most admired: Sidney Crosby
Most influential person on my athletic career: My dad who always pushed me to be better and coached me for most of my hockey career.
Most impressive athlete that you have competed against: Nick Frantz from Meadville
Proudest athletic achievement: Winning the PIHL Penguins Cup championship
How I got my start: I started playing mite hockey with the Johnstown Warriors when I was 4 years old.
Future goal: I plan on attending Duquesne University’s physician assistant program.
