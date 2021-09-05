Name: Austin Ricotta
School: Conemaugh Township
Age: 18
Grade: 12
Sport: Golf
Parents: Rocky and Kari Ricotta, of Davidsville
Athletic achievements: Member of 2020 District 5 Class 2A and WestPAC championship team; 2020 all-WestPAC selection.
Coach’s quote: “Austin has been a great asset to our Conemaugh Township golf team and we can attribute much of our recent success to his leadership and solid play. It is a true pleasure to coach such a fine young man with a real passion for golf.”
– Conemaugh Township golf coach Adam Thomas
Favorite subject: Sciences
Favorite movie: “Caddyshack”
Favorite video game: “NBA2K”
Favorite food: Chicken wings
Favorite teacher: Mrs. Stankan, English and journalism
Favorite song: “Chasin’ You” by Morgan Wallen
Outside interests: Skiing, fishing, hanging out with friends, hunting and Penn State tailgating and athletic events.
Favorite athletic team: Penn State football
Most influential person on my athletic career: Older competitors when I first started as a freshman.
Most impressive athlete that you have competed against: Vileska Gelpi, Rockwood graduate and North Carolina A&T State golfer.
Proudest athletic achievement: Winning the District 5 Class 2A team title in 2020.
How I got my start: My dad bought me my first set of clubs for Christmas when I was 6. I’ve been on the course ever since then.
Future goal: Still exploring my options, but maybe majoring in civil engineering at Penn Tech.
- Jake Oswalt
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.