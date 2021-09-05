Name: Austin Ricotta

School: Conemaugh Township

Age: 18

Grade: 12

Sport: Golf

Parents: Rocky and Kari Ricotta, of Davidsville

Athletic achievements: Member of 2020 District 5 Class 2A and WestPAC championship team; 2020 all-WestPAC selection.

Coach’s quote: “Austin has been a great asset to our Conemaugh Township golf team and we can attribute much of our recent success to his leadership and solid play. It is a true pleasure to coach such a fine young man with a real passion for golf.”

– Conemaugh Township golf coach Adam Thomas

Favorite subject: Sciences

Favorite movie: “Caddyshack”

Favorite video game: “NBA2K”

Favorite food: Chicken wings

Favorite teacher: Mrs. Stankan, English and journalism

Favorite song: “Chasin’ You” by Morgan Wallen

Outside interests: Skiing, fishing, hanging out with friends, hunting and Penn State tailgating and athletic events.

Favorite athletic team: Penn State football

Most influential person on my athletic career: Older competitors when I first started as a freshman.

Most impressive athlete that you have competed against: Vileska Gelpi, Rockwood graduate and North Carolina A&T State golfer.

Proudest athletic achievement: Winning the District 5 Class 2A team title in 2020.

How I got my start: My dad bought me my first set of clubs for Christmas when I was 6. I’ve been on the course ever since then.

Future goal: Still exploring my options, but maybe majoring in civil engineering at Penn Tech.

- Jake Oswalt

Jake Oswalt is a copy editor for The Tribune-Democrat. Follow him on Twitter @TheWizOfOz11

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you