Name: Ashton Fortson
School: Westmont Hilltop
Age: 18
Grade: 12
Sports: Basketball, soccer
Parents: Keri Jo Fortson and Keith Fortson, of Johnstown
Athletic achievements: 2019 Westmont Hilltop Player of the Year, LHAC All-Conference 2019
Coach’s quote: “It’s been a joy to watch and be part of Ashton’s transformation as a student-athlete over the past six years. His growth both on and off the court has been incredible. His relentlessness on the basketball court is unsurpassed in my 22 years of coaching. I am so happy for his success.” – Westmont Hilltop boys basketball coach Dave Roman Jr.
Favorite subject: Math
Favorite movie: “Coach Carter”
Favorite book or video game: “Brave New World” by Aldous Huxley
Favorite foods: ALL FOOD
Favorite teacher (and what they teach): Mrs. Washburn, English
Favorite song: “Hail Mary” by 2PAC
Outside interests: Video games
If you were an animal, what animal would you be and why?: Cheetah, because it never stretches before it runs.
Favorite athletic team: Philadelphia Eagles
Athlete most admired: Derrick Rose
Most influential persons on my athletic career: My mom and grandparents
Most impressive athlete that you have competed against: Johnny Crise
Proudest athletic achievement: Making it to the state playoffs
How I got my start: Playing on our seventh grade team at Westmont
Future goal: To go to college and play basketball while majoring in business.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.