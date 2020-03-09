Ashton Fortson SAOTW

Ashton Fortson

School: Westmont Hilltop

Age: 18

Grade: 12

Sports: Basketball, soccer

Parents: Keri Jo Fortson and Keith Fortson, of Johnstown

Athletic achievements: 2019 Westmont Hilltop Player of the Year, LHAC All-Conference 2019

Coach’s quote: “It’s been a joy to watch and be part of Ashton’s transformation as a student-athlete over the past six years. His growth both on and off the court has been incredible. His relentlessness on the basketball court is unsurpassed in my 22 years of coaching. I am so happy for his success.” – Westmont Hilltop boys basketball coach Dave Roman Jr.

Favorite subject: Math

Favorite movie: “Coach Carter”

Favorite book or video game: “Brave New World” by Aldous Huxley

Favorite foods: ALL FOOD

Favorite teacher (and what they teach): Mrs. Washburn, English

Favorite song: “Hail Mary” by 2PAC

Outside interests: Video games

If you were an animal, what animal would you be and why?: Cheetah, because it never stretches before it runs.

Favorite athletic team: Philadelphia Eagles

Athlete most admired: Derrick Rose

Most influential persons on my athletic career: My mom and grandparents

Most impressive athlete that you have competed against: Johnny Crise

Proudest athletic achievement: Making it to the state playoffs

How I got my start: Playing on our seventh grade team at Westmont

Future goal: To go to college and play basketball while majoring in business.

