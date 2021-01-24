Name: Ashton Dull

School: Bedford

Age: 18

Grade: 12

Sports: Wrestling, football and baseball

Parents: Greg Dull and Tina Geisler, of Bedford

Athletic achievements: In wrestling, all-state, all-conference, Gazette all-star, team captain; in football, first team coaches all-state, first team all-conference, all-area first team Gazette and Tribune-Democrat, team captain; in baseball, team captain, all-area team, two-year letterwinner.

Coach’s quote: “Ashton is a coach’s dream. He is a great leader, works hard in the room every night. He does the right stuff in and out of the room; he is a great student.” — Bedford wrestling coach Joel Easter

Favorite subject: Math

Favorite movie: “Avatar”

Favorite book or video game: “Can’t Hurt Me” by David Goggins

Favorite food: Bison burger

Favorite teacher (and what they teach): David Miller (AP calculus)

Favorite song: “Chattahoochee” by Alan Jackson

Outside interests: Lifting, hunting, spending time with friends and family.

If you were an animal, what animal would you be and why?: If I could choose any animal, I would probably choose to be a lion because they are considered to be the kings of the wild.

Favorite athletic team: Penn State wrestling

Athlete most admired: Mathew Fraser

Most influential person on my athletic career: My grandfather, John Dull

Most impressive athlete that you have competed against: Southern Columbia’s Gaige Garcia

Proudest athletic achievement: PIAA state wrestling qualifier

How I got my start: A solid upbringing surrounded by great people such as my mom, dad, brother, coaches, teammates and competitors. 

Future goal: Attend the United States Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland or the United States Military Academy at West Point, New York. Commission as an officer in either the Navy or Army. 

