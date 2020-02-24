Name: Andy Zuchelli
School: North Star
Age: 18
Grade: 12
Sports: Basketball and baseball
Parents: Barbara Zuchelli and the late Michael Zuchelli, of Jennerstown
Athletic achievements: In basketball, three-time all-Somerset County team, third team Class AA all-state in 2019, District 5 Class AA champion in 2018-2019.
Coach’s quote: “Andy is one of the most natural athletes that I have coached. Having been his coach throughout both youth and varsity sports, it has been a pleasure to watch him grow, develop and excel in multiple sports, but especially his accomplishments on the basketball court. He is an all-state player who has brought leadership and work ethic to the program as well as being a great student in the classroom.” — North Star boys basketball coach Randy Schrock
Favorite subject: Physical education
Favorite movie: “Bad Boys II”
Favorite book or video game: “Fortnite”
Favorite food: Crab legs
Favorite teacher: Mrs. Blucas, family and consumer science
Favorite song: “Shoot to Thrill” by AC/DC
Outside interests: Hanging with friends, playing video games
If you were an animal, what would you be and why: A monkey, they are very versatile.
Favorite team: Pittsburgh Steelers
Athlete most admired: Steph Curry
Most influential person: My mom
Most impressive athlete you have competed against: Nisine Poplar of Math, Civics & Science
Proudest athletic achievement: 2018-2019 District 5 championship
How I got my start: I started playing when I was 4-years-old.
Future goal: To attend college
