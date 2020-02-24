Name: Andy Zuchelli

School: North Star

Age: 18

Grade: 12

Sports: Basketball and baseball

Parents: Barbara Zuchelli and the late Michael Zuchelli, of Jennerstown

Athletic achievements: In basketball, three-time all-Somerset County team, third team Class AA all-state in 2019, District 5 Class AA champion in 2018-2019.

Coach’s quote: “Andy is one of the most natural athletes that I have coached. Having been his coach throughout both youth and varsity sports, it has been a pleasure to watch him grow, develop and excel in multiple sports, but especially his accomplishments on the basketball court. He is an all-state player who has brought leadership and work ethic to the program as well as being a great student in the classroom.” — North Star boys basketball coach Randy Schrock

Favorite subject: Physical education

Favorite movie: “Bad Boys II”

Favorite book or video game: “Fortnite”

Favorite food: Crab legs

Favorite teacher: Mrs. Blucas, family and consumer science

Favorite song: “Shoot to Thrill” by AC/DC

Outside interests: Hanging with friends, playing video games

If you were an animal, what would you be and why: A monkey, they are very versatile.

Favorite team: Pittsburgh Steelers

Athlete most admired: Steph Curry

Most influential person: My mom

Most impressive athlete you have competed against: Nisine Poplar of Math, Civics & Science

Proudest athletic achievement: 2018-2019 District 5 championship

How I got my start: I started playing when I was 4-years-old.

Future goal: To attend college

Cory Isenberg is a sports reporter and columnist for The Tribune-Democrat. She can be reached at (814) 532-5080.​ Follow her on Twitter @CoryIsenbergTD.

