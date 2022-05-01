Name: Andrew Weaver
School: Rockwood
Age: 18
Grade: 12
Sports: Baseball and soccer
Parents: Dan and Angie Weaver, of Rockwood
Athletic achievements: In baseball, three-year starter, 2022 co-captain, 2021 Somerset County Baseball MVP, member of the 2021 Big 26 Pennsylvania all-star team, 2021 all-WestPAC selection, 2019 and 2021 Somerset County selection and Mansfield University baseball commit; in soccer, 2022 co-captain, four-year starter, four-time Somerset County and WestPAC selection, member of the 2018 and 2020 District 5 championship squads and four WestPAC title teams.
Coach's quote: "Andrew is one of the keys to this year’s team's success. He applies his abilities to the full extent and with 100% effort. Over the last 4 years, he has worked on and improved his talent in baseball immensely." – Rockwood baseball Steve Barto
Favorite subject: History
Favorite movie: "Rocky IV"
Favorite video game: "MLB The Show 22"
Favorite food: Steak
Favorite teacher (and what they teach): Mr. Buterbaugh, physical education
Favorite song: "Summer of '69" by Bryan Adams
Outside interests: Hunting and cars
If you were an animal, what animal would you be and why?: A wolf because of their sense of family within "the pack" and their overall survival instinct.
Favorite athletic team: Philadelphia Phillies
Athlete most admired: Milwaukee Brewers outfielder Andrew McCutchen
Most influential people on my athletic career: My dad and Russ Pletcher
Most impressive athlete that you have competed against: United senior and Pitt-Johnstown baseball signee Ben Tomb
Proudest athletic achievement: Being named Somerset County baseball MVP in 2021
How I got my start: I played tee-ball and machine pitch when I was around 4, but my real start was in fifth grade when I began playing Little League for the Kingwood Lumberjacks.
Future goal: To take my baseball career as far as possible and become a state trooper.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.