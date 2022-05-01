Name: Andrew Weaver

School: Rockwood

Age: 18

Grade: 12

Sports: Baseball and soccer

Parents: Dan and Angie Weaver, of Rockwood

Athletic achievements: In baseball, three-year starter, 2022 co-captain, 2021 Somerset County Baseball MVP, member of the 2021 Big 26 Pennsylvania all-star team, 2021 all-WestPAC selection, 2019 and 2021 Somerset County selection and Mansfield University baseball commit; in soccer, 2022 co-captain, four-year starter, four-time Somerset County and WestPAC selection, member of the 2018 and 2020 District 5 championship squads and four WestPAC title teams.

Coach's quote: "Andrew is one of the keys to this year’s team's success. He applies his abilities to the full extent and with 100% effort. Over the last 4 years, he has worked on and improved his talent in baseball immensely." – Rockwood baseball Steve Barto

Favorite subject: History

Favorite movie: "Rocky IV"

Favorite video game: "MLB The Show 22"

Favorite food: Steak

Favorite teacher (and what they teach): Mr. Buterbaugh, physical education

Favorite song: "Summer of '69" by Bryan Adams

Outside interests: Hunting and cars

If you were an animal, what animal would you be and why?: A wolf because of their sense of family within "the pack" and their overall survival instinct.

Favorite athletic team: Philadelphia Phillies

Athlete most admired: Milwaukee Brewers outfielder Andrew McCutchen

Most influential people on my athletic career: My dad and Russ Pletcher

Most impressive athlete that you have competed against: United senior and Pitt-Johnstown baseball signee Ben Tomb

Proudest athletic achievement: Being named Somerset County baseball MVP in 2021

How I got my start: I played tee-ball and machine pitch when I was around 4, but my real start was in fifth grade when I began playing Little League for the Kingwood Lumberjacks.

Future goal: To take my baseball career as far as possible and become a state trooper.

Jake Oswalt is a copy editor for The Tribune-Democrat. Follow him on Twitter @TheWizOfOz11

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you