Name: Andrew Straka
School: Somerset
Age: 17
Grade: 12
Sports: Cross country and track and field
Parents: Paul and Lynda Straka, of Friedens
Athletic achievements: In cross country, Central West All-Area team in 2019, PIAA state championships in 2017, varsity letters 2017-20; in track, varsity letters, 2017-19.
Coach’s quote: “I have been so privileged and proud to be Andrew’s coach for four years. He has a great work ethic and has become a top runner as well as a wonderful young man!” — Somerset co-cross country coach Kathy Mitchell
Favorite subjects: French, history
Favorite movie: “Overcomer”
Favorite book or video game: The Bible
Favorite food: Hot wings
Favorite teacher (and what they teach): Mr. Illar, French
Favorite song: “Forever Reign” by Hillsong Worship
Outside interests: Hiking and kayaking
If you were an animal, what animal would you be and why?: A lion, they are a symbol of strength, courage and confidence.
Favorite athletic team: Somerset cross country team
Athlete most admired: Cejay Walker
Most influential person on my athletic career: My dad
Most impressive athlete that you have competed against: Garrett Baublitz
Proudest athletic achievement: Qualifying for the PIAA state championships and running with my team there.
How I got my start: When my cancer went into remission, the oncologist said that I needed to exercise so I took up running, as my parents run and my sister was on the cross country team.
Future goal: Undecided, but hope to be in the medical field.
