Somerset senior Andrew Straka is the Male Spotlight Athlete of the Week for Monday, Oct. 12, 2020. 

Name: Andrew Straka

School: Somerset

Age: 17

Grade: 12

Sports: Cross country and track and field

Parents: Paul and Lynda Straka, of Friedens

Athletic achievements: In cross country, Central West All-Area team in 2019, PIAA state championships in 2017, varsity letters 2017-20; in track, varsity letters, 2017-19.

Coach’s quote: “I have been so privileged and proud to be Andrew’s coach for four years. He has a great work ethic and has become a top runner as well as a wonderful young man!” — Somerset co-cross country coach Kathy Mitchell

Favorite subjects: French, history

Favorite movie: “Overcomer”

Favorite book or video game: The Bible

Favorite food: Hot wings

Favorite teacher (and what they teach): Mr. Illar, French

Favorite song: “Forever Reign” by Hillsong Worship

Outside interests: Hiking and kayaking

If you were an animal, what animal would you be and why?: A lion, they are a symbol of strength, courage and confidence.

Favorite athletic team: Somerset cross country team

Athlete most admired: Cejay Walker

Most influential person on my athletic career: My dad

Most impressive athlete that you have competed against: Garrett Baublitz

Proudest athletic achievement: Qualifying for the PIAA state championships and running with my team there.

How I got my start: When my cancer went into remission, the oncologist said that I needed to exercise so I took up running, as my parents run and my sister was on the cross country team.

Future goal: Undecided, but hope to be in the medical field.

