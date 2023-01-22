Name: Andrew Miko
School: Portage Area
Age: 18
Grade: 12
Sports: Basketball, baseball and football
Parents: John and Christa Miko, of Portage
Athletic achievements: In basketball, over 1,000 career points, 2020-21 and 2021-22 District 6 championships, 2021-22 WestPAC champions, 2021-22 all-WestPAC selection, 2021-22 Cambria County Basketball Coaches Association second-team pick, 2021-22 PIAA Class 2A quarterfinalist and 2020-21 PIAA Class 2A semifinalist; in baseball, 2021 and 2022 WestPAC champions and 2022 all-league selection.
Coach’s quote: “Andrew has been a fierce competitor from Day 1. He is always accountable to his team and has been a steady presence on the court. He has always been willing to do whatever it takes for our team to win, which he values more than individual statistics. He is a first-class kid and one you want to go to battle with every day.”
– Portage boys basketball coach Travis Kargo
Favorite subject: Sciences
Favorite movie: “Dr. Strange”
Favorite video game: “Fortnite”
Favorite food: Mexican
Favorite teacher (subject taught): Mr. Shuss, English
Favorite song: “Thought You Should Know” by Morgan Wallen
Favorite app on your phone: YouTube
Outside interests: Hanging out with friends
If you were an animal, what animal would you be and why?: An elephant because they are known for being unselfish and good leaders
Favorite athletic team: Pittsburgh Steelers
Athlete most admired: Pittsburgh Pirates outfielder Andrew McCutchen
Most influential person on my athletic career: Family and coaches
Most impressive athlete that you have competed against: Our Lady of the Sacred Heart graduate Jake DiMichele
Proudest athletic achievement: Back-to-back District 6 basketball championships in 2021 and 2022
How I got my start: Pre-K basketball league
Future goal: Attend college and play baseball
– Jake Oswalt
