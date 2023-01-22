Name: Andrew Miko

School: Portage Area

Age: 18

Grade: 12

Sports: Basketball, baseball and football

Parents: John and Christa Miko, of Portage

Athletic achievements: In basketball, over 1,000 career points, 2020-21 and 2021-22 District 6 championships, 2021-22 WestPAC champions, 2021-22 all-WestPAC selection, 2021-22 Cambria County Basketball Coaches Association second-team pick, 2021-22 PIAA Class 2A quarterfinalist and 2020-21 PIAA Class 2A semifinalist; in baseball, 2021 and 2022 WestPAC champions and 2022 all-league selection.

Coach’s quote: “Andrew has been a fierce competitor from Day 1. He is always accountable to his team and has been a steady presence on the court. He has always been willing to do whatever it takes for our team to win, which he values more than individual statistics. He is a first-class kid and one you want to go to battle with every day.”

– Portage boys basketball coach Travis Kargo

Favorite subject: Sciences

Favorite movie: “Dr. Strange”

Favorite video game: “Fortnite”

Favorite food: Mexican

Favorite teacher (subject taught): Mr. Shuss, English

Favorite song: “Thought You Should Know” by Morgan Wallen

Favorite app on your phone: YouTube

Outside interests: Hanging out with friends

If you were an animal, what animal would you be and why?: An elephant because they are known for being unselfish and good leaders

Favorite athletic team: Pittsburgh Steelers

Athlete most admired: Pittsburgh Pirates outfielder Andrew McCutchen

Most influential person on my athletic career: Family and coaches

Most impressive athlete that you have competed against: Our Lady of the Sacred Heart graduate Jake DiMichele

Proudest athletic achievement: Back-to-back District 6 basketball championships in 2021 and 2022

How I got my start: Pre-K basketball league

Future goal: Attend college and play baseball

Jake Oswalt

Jake Oswalt is a copy editor for The Tribune-Democrat. Follow him on Twitter @TheWizOfOz11

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you