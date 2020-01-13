Anderson Franklin-Grant Jeanjaquet

Name: Anderson Franklin

School: Greater Johnstown

Age: 19

Grade: 12

Sports: Basketball, boxing

Guardians: Jeff and Dawn Dunbar, of Johnstown

Athletic achievements: Hoop Group Elite II, District 6 champions in 2019, played Philadelphia Positive Image ball, Player of the Game in High School Holiday Shootout at 1st Summit Arena @ Cambria County War Memorial in 2018.

Coach’s quote: “Anderson is a uniquely talented basketball player who has only played organized basketball for two years. To see his growth on and off the court has made me prouder than ever winning any basketball game or championship. Anderson is a great teammate and loves to be coached hard. It is yet to be determined where Anderson will play next year but some university is going to get a great player but a better person.” — Greater Johnstown boys basketball coach Ryan Durham

Favorite subject: English

Favorite movie: “The Lion King”

Favorite book or video game: “Call of Duty: Black Ops 2”

Favorite food: French toast

Favorite teacher (and what they teach): Mr. Robb, American government

Favorite song: “Ghetto America” by Calboy

Outside interests: Basketball

If you were an animal, what animal would you be?: A tiger

Favorite athletic team: Houston Rockets

Athlete most admired: James Harden

Most influential person on my athletic career: My grandma, Jay

Most impressive athlete that you have competed against: Adetokunbo Bakare

Proudest athletic achievement: Getting 29 points in the District 6 championship game.

How I got my start: Growing up, it was the only thing to do in Philadelphia.

Future goal: Attend college and further my career playing basketball.

